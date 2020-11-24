Time for Fred Hoiberg to learn what he has with this season's Huskers

LINCOLN — Nobody ever had to tell Teddy Allen to spend hours alone in a gym perfecting his craft.
The junior Nebraska forward has long been drawn to basketball like a moth to flame. When the Huskers tip off their season Wednesday morning in a fan-less Pinnacle Bank Arena, he’ll be just as much in his element than if it were packed to the 300 section.
“I’m a hooper,” Allen said 24 hours before NU plays McNeese State in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. “I like to hoop. It doesn’t matter to me. It makes no difference at all. I’m just glad we get to play.”
Presuming all of NU’s Tuesday night COVID tests come back negative. Yes, it’ll be a day-to-day conversation for the Huskers and most college basketball teams, which are roughly one-tenth the size of a college football team. Four positive tests in a football program can be navigable. Four in a hoops program probably means a shutdown. A game tomorrow can turn into two weeks in quarantine.
Nebraska has mostly stayed away from the virus thus far — two team members have had it and recovered — but that paradoxically puts them at greater odds of an in-season outbreak. NU can do everything right, coach Fred Hoiberg said, and still have COVID run through the program.
Hoiberg is pragmatic about this. There is a plan for the worst-case outbreak. There's a 10-day window between a Dec. 11 game with Creighton and the start of Big Ten play where a canceled game could be rescheduled.
There is a resolve to play as many games as possible. When the Golden Window Classic appeared on the verge of collapse after multiple teams dropped out, NU forged ahead and scheduled a game against North Dakota State for Saturday. That keeps NU on track to play three games in four days on the opening week.
Nebraska guard Trey McGowens said players have done little more than go to the gym, pick up food and play video games in their apartments. It helps the Huskers like each other off the court.
On the court? Time to find out.
The Huskers overhauled the roster — adding bigger, more-experienced guards — after a rough 7-25 campaign in which Hoiberg frequently juggled lineups and managed disciplinary situations.
Nebraska didn’t get a preseason scrimmage or exhibition game to work out kinks, so McNeese State — which finished 15-17 last season and features former Scottsbluff sharpshooter Dru Kuxhausen — becomes the foe for a dry run. NU then plays Nevada on Thanksgiving and North Dakota State on Saturday in the Golden Window Classic.
“It’s good to get to play three games in the first week,” Allen said. “It definitely plays into our hands, being able to have a lot of trial-and-error period early — hopefully not too much error — but just the fact that we get to play, there’s no better way to gain chemistry than to play together.”
Allen said the Huskers have enough offensive options that no one — including himself — has to play “hero ball” on any given night. That doesn’t mean a few guys accustomed to being the best scorer on the team won’t try. Hoiberg said the coaching staff has tried to reinforce the idea of unselfishness.
"We're going to have different guys on different nights, and that has to be OK," Hoiberg said. "You may have a game where you score 20, and the next night you have four. If you win, everything is great.”
Hoiberg said Tuesday he's down to six players for five starting spots: Allen, Dalano Banton, Lat Mayen, McGowens, Yvan Ouedraogo and Thorir Thorbjarnarson. Of that group, only Thorbjarnarson and Ouedraogo played for the Huskers last season.
NU has enough versatility to roll out a smaller, quicker lineup with backup point guard Kobe Webster, or go quite big with Mayen, Banton and Ouedraogo on the floor at once. Nebraska expects to be longer and tougher on defense, while leaning on a fast-paced, well-spaced Hoiberg offense that can overwhelm opponents when 3-point shots fall.
The players embrace the team’s identity. But scrimmages aren’t games, even if they share an empty gym in common.
They’ll start to count come Wednesday, and Hoiberg hopes to see a team that remembers its lessons.
“We don’t have to go out there and reinvent the wheel, go out there and try to do it on our own,” Hoiberg said “When adversity hits, stick with the plan.”
Projected starters and scouting reports
McNeese State (15-17 in 2019-20)
F Keyshawn Feazell 6-9 Sr. 1.4 ppg last season*
F Carlos Rosario 6-8 Sr. 15.0*
G Collin Warren 6-4 Fr. N/A
G AJ Lawson 6-5 Sr. 14.9
G Dru Kuxhausen 6-0 Sr. 14.8
Nebraska (7-25)
F Lat Mayen 6-9 Jr. 11.8*
G Teddy Allen 6-6 Jr. 31.4*
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson 6-6 Sr. 8.8
G Trey McGowens 6-4 Jr. 11.5*
G Dalano Banton 6-9 So. N/A
*Previous school
McNeese scouting report: The Cowboys (KenPom No. 323) feature one of the nation’s best shooters in Kuxhausen, a Scottsbluff and Western Nebraska C.C. alum who thrilled many Pinnacle Bank Arena crowds with his shooting in the state tournament. Kuxhausen has endless range and a quick release, and he led the nation in 3-pointers made (125) last season. Nebraska leaves him open at its peril. Lawson is a real-deal point guard, too, a North Texas transfer whose size should give NU some trouble. The frontcourt — featuring two transfers as starters — is smallish and thin on depth. Florida Gulf Coast transfer Zach Scott will come off the bench and is a former teammate of ex-Husker Haanif Cheatham. Nebraska got bullied on the boards a lot last season. McNeese State may shoot the lights out, but they’re not likely to feast too much on the glass. Nebraska won’t be a decided favorite often this season, but it is here.
Nebraska scouting report: The Huskers are excited for year two even if the circumstances around them are pretty wearying. NU expects to be faster, quicker, longer, leaner and more cohesive, and it starts with three ball-handling guards — Banton, McGowens and Kobe Webster — who didn’t play for the Huskers last season but should help the team be more unselfish overall. Thorbjarnarson goes under the radar, but he’s likely to be the team’s best shooter if he’s not eclipsed by Mayen, the junior college transfer who’s received ample press before shooting a single basket for the Huskers. Ouedraogo lost 20 pounds in the offseason and will have post help this season from Derrick Walker and Eduardo Andre. One of coach Fred Hoiberg’s challenges — in a good way — will be figuring out over the course of nonconference play who earns the “clutch minutes” for the team. Plenty of guys, especially Allen, look to be good for a basket. Who’s good for making a stop or clearing a game-changing defensive rebound?
Meet the 2020-21 Nebraska men's basketball team
