Time for Fred Hoiberg to learn what he has with this season's Huskers

Nebraska scouting report: The Huskers are excited for year two even if the circumstances around them are pretty wearying. NU expects to be faster, quicker, longer, leaner and more cohesive, and it starts with three ball-handling guards — Banton, McGowens and Kobe Webster — who didn’t play for the Huskers last season but should help the team be more unselfish overall. Thorbjarnarson goes under the radar, but he’s likely to be the team’s best shooter if he’s not eclipsed by Mayen, the junior college transfer who’s received ample press before shooting a single basket for the Huskers. Ouedraogo lost 20 pounds in the offseason and will have post help this season from Derrick Walker and Eduardo Andre. One of coach Fred Hoiberg’s challenges — in a good way — will be figuring out over the course of nonconference play who earns the “clutch minutes” for the team. Plenty of guys, especially Allen, look to be good for a basket. Who’s good for making a stop or clearing a game-changing defensive rebound?