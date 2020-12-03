Tipoff time set for Nebraska basketball's Christmas Day game against Michigan

The Nebraska basketball team with play its Christmas Day game long after all of Santa's presents have been opened.

The Huskers tip off against Michigan at 5 p.m. on Christmas, according to schedule news released by the Big Ten. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network as part of a Christmas package of league games.

The Wolverines represent the second of Nebraska's 20-game Big Ten schedule, and the first Big Ten home game. It is unlikely, though not yet known for sure, whether the game will have fans inside Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.