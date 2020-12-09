Tom's Takes: Nebraska must learn to fight through adversity as a team

3. ATTITUDE CHECK: Nebraska has a team of personalities who play with attitude and bring an edge to the game. They can be fun. Losing is not fun. Hoiberg said the post-game locker room was dejected and the team was "bothered" by the loss. Meanwhile, Allen and Trey McGowens came back onto the court to shoot. It's a good sign. This team started the season with an interesting, if not unusual, chemistry for a team that has never played together. They shared the ball and flowed offensively. There were smiles all around. But they're going to run into off nights and defenses. Their toughness will be tested. Hoiberg said they'll have to learn to fight through adversity as a team. It's a long year ahead, full of foul troubles, off shooting nights, Tom Izzo and Luka Garza. Many lessons ahead, but it looked like the Huskers had the right response to their first one.

4. HERE COME THE JAYS: Both Nebraska and Creighton are coming off tough losses, but that won't take the edge off of Friday night's annual showdown. The game was moved to Omaha for a second straight year to allow NU to have the home game when fans hopefully will be back next year. Even without fans, the scene will be emotionally-charged. This is Hoiberg's second CU-NU game and he's bringing a better team than the one which fell behind 48-22 at halftime and lost 95-76 last year. What does that mean? Both teams like to get it up the court and shoot but the Jays have more scoring threats. CU will have the edge on defense but maybe NU, which outrebounded Georgia Tech 42-34, can find an advantage there. Of particular interest is the battle of point guards: CU's All-America candidate Marcus Zegarowski against NU's 6-9 Dalano Banton. We should have fireworks and let's hope it's a preview of the battles ahead between the spacing-age offenses of Greg McDermott and Fred Hoiberg.