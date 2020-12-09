Tom's Takes: Nebraska must learn to fight through adversity as a team

Tom Shatel gives his four takes on Nebraska's loss to Georgia Tech.
1. TOUGH LESSON: Fred Hoiberg's second Nebraska team has upgraded talent and scoring ability and had a golden opportunity to win an ACC game on Wednesday. Instead they were handed a 11-point loss to Georgia Tech and a hard lesson in power conference hoops. NU held a two-point lead over Tech at the seven-minute time out in the second half, but then watched Tech flip the game in the next four minutes. Jose Alvarado, playing with four fouls, turned on his game. Nebraska's defense fell apart. Moving up to power conference level was a bit of rude awakening. The Huskers' offense really never got going. Teddy Allen struggled to score. There were 16 turnovers. Hoiberg said it was the first time this season the Huskers haven't held together during a tough stretch in a game. Buckle up. Things only get tougher from here. After visiting Creighton on Friday night, NU begins its rugged Big Ten schedule on Dec. 21 at Wisconsin and then Michigan on Christmas Day. Bah Humbug.
2. TEDDY'S NIGHT: Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner started out in a zone that cut off the flow in Nebraska's offense. The Huskers had no interest in finding anything inside and they settled for too many long three's. And too many did not go in: 10-29 in the first half and 13-32 in the second. Most impacted by this was Allen, the 6-6 scorer who can be a force inside and out, but is most effective when he's driving and picking up fouls. This time, Allen picked up two quickies. He got going at the beginning of the second half but it wasn't nearly enough. Allen finished 4-16 from the field. I'm not sure how many zones the Huskers will see in the Big Ten, but they've got to figure out a way to get Allen going early, whatever the defense.
3. ATTITUDE CHECK: Nebraska has a team of personalities who play with attitude and bring an edge to the game. They can be fun. Losing is not fun. Hoiberg said the post-game locker room was dejected and the team was "bothered" by the loss. Meanwhile, Allen and Trey McGowens came back onto the court to shoot. It's a good sign. This team started the season with an interesting, if not unusual, chemistry for a team that has never played together. They shared the ball and flowed offensively. There were smiles all around. But they're going to run into off nights and defenses. Their toughness will be tested. Hoiberg said they'll have to learn to fight through adversity as a team. It's a long year ahead, full of foul troubles, off shooting nights, Tom Izzo and Luka Garza. Many lessons ahead, but it looked like the Huskers had the right response to their first one.
4. HERE COME THE JAYS: Both Nebraska and Creighton are coming off tough losses, but that won't take the edge off of Friday night's annual showdown. The game was moved to Omaha for a second straight year to allow NU to have the home game when fans hopefully will be back next year. Even without fans, the scene will be emotionally-charged. This is Hoiberg's second CU-NU game and he's bringing a better team than the one which fell behind 48-22 at halftime and lost 95-76 last year. What does that mean? Both teams like to get it up the court and shoot but the Jays have more scoring threats. CU will have the edge on defense but maybe NU, which outrebounded Georgia Tech 42-34, can find an advantage there. Of particular interest is the battle of point guards: CU's All-America candidate Marcus Zegarowski against NU's 6-9 Dalano Banton. We should have fireworks and let's hope it's a preview of the battles ahead between the spacing-age offenses of Greg McDermott and Fred Hoiberg.
