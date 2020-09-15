Tournament featuring Husker hoops reportedly moves from Myrtle Beach to site of NBA bubble

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The bubble that has accommodated the NBA playoffs may soon be the site for one of Nebraska basketball's in-season tournaments.

Nebraska had been scheduled to play an eight-team tournament in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. According to CBS Sports, that tournament will be one of several moved to Orlando, where Disney has a giant complex of courts and hotels. According to the report, Orlando will also host the Champions Classic, Jimmy V Classic, Wooden Legacy event, Preseason NIT, Orlando Invitational, Charleston Classic and Diamond Head Classic.

On Sept. 16, the NCAA is scheduled to announce its intentions for when it hopes to start the college basketball season. Reports have put a target date as the week of or week before Thanksgiving, which would be two to three weeks later than the season normally starts.

The Myrtle Beach Invitational guarantees three games for each team. Nebraska is joined in the tournament by Charlotte, Dayton, Loyola-Chicago, Missouri, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh and Utah State.

