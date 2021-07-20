Transfer Alonzo Verge already impressing Nebraska basketball teammates

In just his second workout with the Nebraska basketball team, Arizona State transfer Alonzo Verge has turned the heads of his teammates.

“The dude knows how to play basketball,” freshman guard C.J. Wilcher said. “That makes it easier. He’s an high IQ guy who’s skilled as well.”

Verge joined the program in early July after Dalano Banton chose to keep his name in the NBA draft pool. Over two seasons at ASU, Verge averaged 14.3 points per game and had a high usage rate as a shooter. His YouTube highlight package showed a flashy scorer, Nebraska guard Trey McGowens said, so when Verge joined the team this week, a question loomed about how he’d fit.

Not anymore.

“Zo, he makes the right play at the right time,” McGowens said. Verge’s game is similar to Trey McGowens’ game, and may push him for playing time, but McGowens said the prospect is “exciting.”

“Zo can play, for sure.”

