Trey McGowens could return to Nebraska's lineup in January

LINCOLN — Nearly five weeks after breaking his foot against Creighton, Nebraska guard Trey McGowens is getting closer to a return.
During a “Sports Nightly” appearance on Monday, Huskers coach Fred Hoiberg said that McGowens will “hopefully” return to NU’s lineup by the middle of January.
“It’ll be great to get him back on the floor,” Hoiberg said. “When things are going tough, you want your tough guys out there.”
The Huskers have suffered five straight losses ahead of Wednesday’s game against Kennesaw State, but McGowens, who also appeared on the radio, said that the Huskers are still fighting. They inspire him to persevere through his rehab, and he pushes his healthy teammates to fill the void he left as one of NU’s most vocal leaders.
McGowens also said watching games from the bench has helped him see opportunities he might normally miss. Scoring chances, passing windows, defensive schematics — he’s learning a lot during his injury sting.
But he’d still prefer to be on the court, and he’s eager to return. After watching the Huskers struggle against high-major competition without him, McGowens says he’s the “missing piece” to NU’s roster.
“When I'm out there, everyone's more comfortable,” McGowens said. “They can just be themselves. I take a lot of stress off a lot of people and instill that confidence in them. I can’t wait to get out there and help this team get turned around.”
» Hoiberg said shot selection played a role in Nebraska’s cold streaks during Sunday’s 67-58 loss to Kansas State. The Huskers crushed shots. They took difficult step-back jumpers. And Hoiberg thinks he should’ve done more to discourage them.
“It's my job to get them out of the game if we take those shots moving forward,” Hoiberg said. “We take them out for some of them. I didn't take them out for all of them. ... That's my fault for those shots (continuing) to be taken. I've got to make a move.”
» Large portions of Nebraska’s new playbook were designed for Derrick Walker, Hoiberg said. But the big man missed two days of practice leading up to Sunday’s loss against Kansas State.
That doesn’t excuse Nebraska’s poor shooting performance or shot selection, but it might have played a role in Walker’s six-turnover performance. Before Sunday, Walker had never committed more than three in one game. And Hoiberg thinks the lack of practice time hurt Walker’s decision-making.
“He got gassed, he got tired last night,” Hoiberg said. “He had some very uncharacteristic turnovers. When the ball hits his hands over the course of the season, generally, good things have happened.”
» “Never in a million years” would Hoiberg have anticipated that shooting would be a major issue for this Nebraska team. But through 12 games, the Huskers rank 355th (or 353rd, depending on where you look) nationally in 3-point percentage (25.2%).
The Huskers have spent countless hours practicing fundamentals and simulating game situations, but they can’t simulate confidence. That’s what Nebraska’s shooters are missing most right now, Hoiberg said. And the only way to recoup it is to make shots in games that count.
"Confidence to me, as a shooter, is as important as anything,” Hoiberg said. “You can work on the basics, but you've got to see that thing go through the hoop. If you can see it go through and help with the confidence, it's going to do you a world of good.”