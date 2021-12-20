Trey McGowens could return to Nebraska's lineup in January

LINCOLN — Nearly five weeks after breaking his foot against Creighton, Nebraska guard Trey McGowens is getting closer to a return.

During a “Sports Nightly” appearance on Monday, Huskers coach Fred Hoiberg said that McGowens will “hopefully” return to NU’s lineup by the middle of January.

“It’ll be great to get him back on the floor,” Hoiberg said. “When things are going tough, you want your tough guys out there.”

The Huskers have suffered five straight losses ahead of Wednesday’s game against Kennesaw State, but McGowens, who also appeared on the radio, said that the Huskers are still fighting. They inspire him to persevere through his rehab, and he pushes his healthy teammates to fill the void he left as one of NU’s most vocal leaders.

McGowens also said watching games from the bench has helped him see opportunities he might normally miss. Scoring chances, passing windows, defensive schematics — he’s learning a lot during his injury sting.

But he’d still prefer to be on the court, and he’s eager to return. After watching the Huskers struggle against high-major competition without him, McGowens says he’s the “missing piece” to NU’s roster.