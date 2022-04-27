Trey McGowens is on final list of early entrants for NBA draft

Nebraska guard Trey McGowens’ name appeared in the final list of early entrants into the 2022 NBA draft.

This does not mean McGowens is leaving Nebraska. The Huskers are still waiting to hear his decision. He has until June 13 to remove his name from the draft.

His brother Bryce is also in the draft and plans to go pro after one season at Nebraska.

Conversely, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson and Purdue center Zach Edey announced they will return to their respective schools.

The Big Ten is still giant.

Other notable Big Ten draft entries: Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn, Jacob Grandison and Austin Hutcherson, Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Iowa’s Keegan Murray and Kris Murray, Maryland’s Eric Ayala, Michigan forwards Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate, Michigan State’s Max Christie, Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham, Northwestern’s Pete Nance (could come back) Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell (Staying) and Malaki Branham (staying), Purdue’s Jaden Ivey, Rutgers’ Caleb McConnell, and Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis.

Transfer watch

» Top Nebraska target Antonio Reeves committed to Kentucky on Wednesday.

The Huskers cracked Reeves’ final five but the Illinois State transfer is off to Lexington.

» Both NU and Creighton are competing with Kentucky, Arkansas, Clemson, Duke, Kansas, Mississippi State, Texas and Wake Forest for South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman.

Scheierman announced his top 10 Wednesday. His name remains in the NBA draft.

