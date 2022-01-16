Trey McGowens' return should give Nebraska a shot in the arm: 'He does so many little things'

LINCOLN — Help is coming.

After sitting out Friday’s 92-65 loss to Purdue, Trey McGowens should return this week. And whether McGowens plays against Indiana on Monday or at Ohio State on Saturday, the Huskers are thrilled to have him back.

“He does so many little things for this team,” coach Fred Hoiberg said Thursday. “And obviously, first and foremost is toughness on the perimeter, especially on the defensive end.”

McGowens has ranked top five in his conference in steals per game in all three of his college seasons (twice in the ACC, once in the Big Ten). Beyond his playmaking, McGowens provides a perimeter defensive presence that none of his teammates can replicate.

In McGowens’ absence, seven players have posted career-high scoring totals against the Huskers. Four were guards, and that doesn’t include Purdue guard Jaden Ivey, who scored 17 points in 23 minutes Friday.

Nebraska will see Malaki Branham, who scored 35 points at Pinnacle Bank Arena in the Buckeyes' 87-79 win Jan. 2, again Saturday.