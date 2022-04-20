Trey McGowens still deciding on future, while Bryce McGowens trains for NBA draft

Nebraska guard Trey McGowens, a key defensive stopper who has averaged 9.2 points and four rebounds over 44 games with the Huskers, is still deciding a final season at NU or starting his pro career, his father said Tuesday.

Bobby McGowens, talking to The World-Herald, said Trey is getting an evaluation that will help him determine next steps.

Trey has played four seasons of basketball between Pittsburgh and Nebraska but has one more year of eligibility thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-related allowances.

“Trey’s one who, he’ll bet on himself, because that’s just the ‘dog’ mentality he has,” Bobby McGowens said. “He’ll make the decision he feels is best for him. I’m confident Trey will do what’s best for him.”

Trey McGowens is one of two Huskers — the other is Lat Mayen — who can choose to turn pro or return to the Huskers, who are actively seeking potential replacements in the transfer portal.

Bryce McGowens, who has already declared himself for the 2022 NBA draft, has a late first-round/early second-round grade according to most media mock draft sites.

Bobby said Bryce splits his time training in Atlanta and Las Vegas and works out with 2022 draft prospects Blake Wesley (Notre Dame), MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite), and Caleb Houstan (Michigan). Wesley and Beauchamp are widely considered first-round picks.

“Training’s going great. He’s getting really good feedback, and he weighed in at 189 pounds last week, so he’s really filling out,” Bobby said of Bryce, who was listed as 6-foot-7, 179 pounds at NU. “He’s been shooting the lights out of the ball and going against some top players, which has been good for his growth.”

