Trey McGowens will not return to Nebraska basketball next season

LINCOLN — Trey McGowens will not return to Nebraska next season, NU announced Tuesday.

McGowens, who worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers this week, will keep his name in the NBA draft. He averaged 9.2 points, four rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals in two seasons at NU. NU coach Fred Hoiberg bid McGowens farewell in a statement.

"... (McGowens) has meant a lot to this program over the past two seasons, and his toughness in coming back from injury strengthened our team down the stretch," Hoiberg said. "I thought Trey was one of the best defenders in our league last year, as he showed the ability to guard several positions.

Trey loves to be in the gym and work, and I think his best days are still ahead of him. We will do everything to support him as he begins the next chapter of his basketball career.”

McGowens averaged 6.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals last season. The 6-foot-4 guard missed 15 games with a broken foot he suffered against Creighton on Nov. 16. He returned on Jan. 17 against Indiana and played NU’s final 13 games, including the three-game winning streak that capped NU’s regular season.

“I can’t tell you how much it means to have this guy back on the floor full time with his timing back and with his conditioning back,” Hoiberg said on March 5. “You see how much he means to our team, took five shots the other night, (and) you could argue he was the player of the game for us with everything that he provides — from the defense, (to) leadership to making the right play. He’s just doing everything for our team right now.”

He also played a significant part in helping Nebraska recruit his brother, Bryce McGowens. Bryce, who declared for the NBA draft earlier this offseason, said in his draft announcement that he will “always cherish” the time spent playing with his brother at NU. And when Trey hurt his foot, Bryce took the news hard.

“He kind of came here to play with me,” Trey said in February. “So when I went out and we had talks, he felt like he didn't even want to play at times because it was just so hard for him.”

Hoiberg called McGowens the Huskers’ “heart and soul” on the night he injured his foot. The Huskers beat zero Big Ten teams without him.

He’s gone for good now, leaving behind a significant role to fill on defense and in the locker room. Nebraska also lost starting forward Lat Mayen, who is playing professionally in Australia, last week.

The Huskers have 13 scholarship players on their roster following McGowens’ departure. Players report for summer workouts on June 6.

