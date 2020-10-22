Trey McGowens won't have to wait to show his talent, expects 'really good year' for Huskers

LINCOLN — Playing at Pittsburgh for the first two years of his college career, Trey McGowens had no problem filling up the stat sheet in a premier conference.
There was the January night he dropped 24 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals at North Carolina. He had 16 points and four steals in an upset of Rutgers. As a true freshman, McGowens scored 33 points against Louisville and 30 against Florida State in a week’s time. He started more than 60 games.
He was good — and Pitt seemed to be improving.
Then the Panthers hit a major swoon toward the end of McGowens’ sophomore season, losing their last seven ACC regular-season games. The guy who kick-started a new era at Pittsburgh with his commitment was now torn between transferring — and thinking he might have to sit out a year — or sticking with the Panthers. He leaned on his parents — dad is a principal, mom a high school basketball coach — and ultimately picked Nebraska.
“I didn’t want to sit a year, but after a week-and-a-half went by trying to decide what I wanted to do, I had to take it as a win-win,” McGowens said Wednesday in his first interview as a Husker. “If I got to play, that was great, but if I didn’t, I was going to take the year and work on what I want to work on.”
The NCAA approved McGowens’ immediate eligibility waiver. He’ll be on the court for NU this winter. And he may not have to carry as much of the load as he did in Pittsburgh.
Nebraska is flush with talented guards. There’s Western Illinois transfer Kobe Webster, who has impressed McGowens with his ability to get off his shot. Six-foot-9 sophomore Dalano Banton is a super-sized point guard for whom teammates rave about his all-around skill. Thor Thorbjarnarson is a proven shooter. Teddy Allen and Shamiel Stevenson’s frames may be closer to small forwards, but NU lists both as guards.
McGowens, who played one year with Stevenson at Pitt, fits right in. Coach Fred Hoiberg’s system is, in essence “positionless,” McGowens said, so there won’t be a single point guard walking the ball up.
“Any of the four guards who are on the court can bring it up on the rebound,” McGowens said.
And Hoiberg wants all of those guards to be able to shoot the 3. McGowens is a willing 3-point shooter — over his career, he’s taken 3.5 per game — but Nebraska wants to improve on the 31.7% career average.
“Constantly been working on it, trying to get it more consistent,” McGowens said.
Elsewhere, McGowens’ game is strong.
At Pitt, he got to the rim consistently, attempted nearly six free throws per game and made 75% of them. He was durable, averaging 34 minutes per game. He had 63 steals last season — second in the ACC, and an important skill for a NU team that allowed too many open driving lanes and shooting looks to opponents.
He’s also the kind of teammate who can quickly explain why Webster is good and assures reporters that, whatever frontcourt challenges await teammate Lat Mayen in the Big Ten, the 6-9 forward who was shooting off the charts in camp, awaits the Big Ten, too.
Like several Huskers, McGowens sees an easy chemistry in Hoiberg’s second group. Every player likes to put in extra hours, and gets along. It’s a good situation that perhaps his younger brother — 2021 five-star recruit Bryce McGowens — may want to join, even if Trey doesn’t mention Bryce in the interview.
“We’ve got a lot of talent and guys are clicking also and together, we really enjoy each other and being around each other,” McGowens said. “I think we’re going to have a really good year.”
