Trey McGowens won't have to wait to show his talent, expects 'really good year' for Huskers

LINCOLN — Playing at Pittsburgh for the first two years of his college career, Trey McGowens had no problem filling up the stat sheet in a premier conference.

There was the January night he dropped 24 points, eight assists, six rebounds and four steals at North Carolina. He had 16 points and four steals in an upset of Rutgers. As a true freshman, McGowens scored 33 points against Louisville and 30 against Florida State in a week’s time. He started more than 60 games.

He was good — and Pitt seemed to be improving.

Then the Panthers hit a major swoon toward the end of McGowens’ sophomore season, losing their last seven ACC regular-season games. The guy who kick-started a new era at Pittsburgh with his commitment was now torn between transferring — and thinking he might have to sit out a year — or sticking with the Panthers. He leaned on his parents — dad is a principal, mom a high school basketball coach — and ultimately picked Nebraska.

“I didn’t want to sit a year, but after a week-and-a-half went by trying to decide what I wanted to do, I had to take it as a win-win,” McGowens said Wednesday in his first interview as a Husker. “If I got to play, that was great, but if I didn’t, I was going to take the year and work on what I want to work on.”