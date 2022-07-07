Trilingual guard Emmanuel Bandoumel is learning fast, boosting morale at Nebraska

LINCOLN — Nebraska guard Emmanuel Bandoumel caught his roommate sulking at a recent practice.

Senior forward Juwan Gary, an Alabama transfer, made a mistake, and he wasn’t taking it well. Bandoumel could hear Gary talking to himself — “Ah man, I messed (the play) up.”

“You’re good,” Bandoumel replied. “We’ve been here for two weeks. This is new to everybody.”

Bandoumel is newer than any Husker — he arrived a week late because he’s an international student — but he’s already among NU’s most vocal leaders. Gary learned as much when the SMU transfer encouraged him earlier this summer. North Dakota State transfer Sam Griesel said Bandoumel is one of the loudest players at practice. And Husker coach Fred Hoiberg said Bandoumel is as good a communicator as Hoiberg has seen during his hoops career.

Funny, considering English is the Husker guard's third language.

“French and Ngambay (a dialect of southwestern Chad) were the first ones,” Bandoumel told The World-Herald Thursday. “It wasn’t until 10th or 11th grade that English was more (part of my life).”

Bandoumel learned French from his hometown of Quebec City, Quebec. He learned Ngambay from his older siblings, who lived in Chad before the family moved to Canada. But he learned English through basketball.

Michael Chmielewski, Bandoumel’s high school coach, taught in English. Most of Bandoumel’s friends at Jean-De-Brébeauf spoke English, too. And his brother Djim, who played basketball at Idaho from 2010-12, spoke English at home to prepare his younger brother for a future in American hoops.

“You have to be ready for that life,” Djim would say.

Bandoumel first tasted that life at Hill College, a junior college in Hillsboro, Texas. He thought he understood English well at Jean-De-Brébeauf. But Texas’ southern twang forced him to reconsider.

“The accent is totally different,” Bandoumel said. “Some of the slang (words) were confusing. “It’s not you all, it’s y’all.”

The 6-foot-4 guard adjusted quickly, though. He always did. Bandoumel said learning English in high school was “easy” compared to French, which has more grammar rules. And after two weeks in Texas, he mastered the native tongue.

The same quick wit applies to playbooks. Bandoumel said he spent his first week at NU practices watching from the sideline alongside assistant coach Adam Howard. If Bandoumel sees a play once and reps it twice, “I’ll be good,” he says. “I learn stuff fast.”

He believes it’s important to share that knowledge, too. At practice, Bandoumel is always talking — “It could be whatever,” he says. He tells teammates where the ball is, where the help defenders are standing, and they always know when he’s the MIG, or “most important guy,” often a weak-side defender in charge of rotating to protect the rim.

“Just saying that to your teammate, it’s like, ‘OK, I can trust the fact that somebody's here if I'm getting beat,”’ Bandoumel said. “It's really a small (detail) when you look at it, but at the end of the day, it's a huge, huge detail, and I'm all about details and being disciplined. That’s the difference between losing games by five or winning games by 10.”

Those details come naturally to Bandoumel. He watched YouTube highlights on every Husker (when available) before he arrived on campus, paying close attention to where they preferred the ball. He divided NU’s playbook into parts so he could learn it faster. And he watches “a ton” of film.

If his teammates don’t catch on as fast, he’ll talk them through it. Just like he did with Gary, during the second week of practice, speaking in Bandoumel’s third language.

“He wants to be perfect,” Bandoumel said of Gary. “He’s hard on himself sometimes. I just remember telling him, ‘It’s over now. Everybody’s gonna mess up; basketball is about messing up. Just move on to the next play.’”

Embracing 'scrappy' identity

Early Husker practices have been “really physical,” according to Bandoumel. Gary is not a player to mess with — “He’ll hit you then jump over you and get a rebound,” Bandoumel said. Ramel Lloyd is embracing contact, too, particularly when he gets mad, “and we make sure he gets mad sometimes,” Bandoumel said.

That’s good news to the SMU transfer. Bandoumel believes the Huskers must embrace a “scrappy” identity to win games in the Big Ten.

"(Physicality) is something that we know we know we need to bring to the table, especially us being a smaller team,” he said. “We need to be the scrappiest team in this league.

“Setting the tone on that this summer will be perfect. We can build on that until November.”

The right school

Bandoumel entered his name in the NBA draft before transferring to Nebraska this offseason. The feedback he received only confirmed that he picked the right school.

NBA teams said they like his defensive ability, but they want to see him run more pick and rolls. They want to see him shoot at a higher clip, too (he shot 35.2% from 3 at SMU last season).

Nebraska plucked him from the portal to do both. Hoiberg has said he believes Bandoumel can create for teammates more than he showed at SMU, where he shared a backcourt with now-Memphis guard Kendric Davis. And Bandoumel spent the offseason honing the skills he wants to display in Lincoln.

Ball-handling drills, dribble-handoff reps and “a lot, a lot, a lot of shooting,” he said.

'Not a bad singer'

Bandoumel and Gary have become fast friends, in part because Bandoumel says both players are “goof balls.” What has Bandoumel learned about his new roommate?

He loves Netflix — Gary is watching Stranger Things — and he likes playing music on the weekends.