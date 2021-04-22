Two Husker basketball recruits advance to NJCAA's Final Four

Two Nebraska basketball recruits continued their runs at the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament Thursday night with both of their teams advancing to the tournament’s Final Four.

Ranger College guard Keishei Tominaga — who enrolls at NU this summer — had 25 points in helping his team beat fifth-seeded South Plains 87-83 in overtime. Tominaga, recruited for his shooting skill, hit 5 of 10 3-pointers.

Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College center Blaise Keita had 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks in a 83-80 win over Northern Oklahoma. Keita doesn’t enroll at Nebraska until summer 2022.

If Coffeyville and Ranger win their respective games, they’ll play each other for the juco national title.

