Two Huskers have career-high performances as Nebraska basketball downs Idaho State

LINCOLN — Nine Huskers found the score sheet, six scored at least eight points and two enjoyed career-best scoring performances.
In Nebraska’s 78-60 win over Idaho State, the Bengals never knew who was throwing the next punch.
“That's how it has to look,” Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg said. “That's when we're at our best is when we get the ball hoppin’ out there.”
Kesei Tominaga delivered the knockout with a leaning, falling 3-pointer that swished through the rim and gave Nebraska a 76-50 lead with 5:14 to play. Tominaga missed the ensuing free throw but he still earned a fury of ghost punches from senior guard Kobe Webster and finished with a season-high 11 points.
Freshman big man Wilhelm Breidenbach scored a season-high nine points, all of which came off assists. Webster found Breidenbach on two pick-and-pop 3-pointers in the first half, and Alonzo Verge threw Breidenbach a no-look pass that became a layup with 9:45 to play.
Nebraska finished with a season-high 18 assists, which Breidenbach said makes every Husker feel “involved” on offense, which wasn’t the case in Nebraska’s previous three games.
“Everyone's kind of playing within a rhythm,” Breidenbach said of NU’s ball movement. “When the ball sticks, I think we all go our separate ways."
The Huskers came together around Kobe Webster, the senior guard who was thrust into a larger role after Trey McGowens broke his foot against Creighton on Tuesday.
Webster scored five of his seven points during the 10-0 run that gave Nebraska an 18-point lead with 12:30 to play, including the baseline drive and finish that put Nebraska up 18. Idaho State cut the lead to 12 with back-to-back 3-pointers from Austin Smellie and Emmit Taylor III, but the Bengals never got closer than that. In fact, the Huskers held ISU to four points over the next six minutes, which led to Nebraska’s first comfortable win of the season.
Hoiberg praised the Huskers for playing with “good activity” during that stretch and playing Idaho State, which crashes for offensive rebounds aggressively, even (31-31) on the boards.
“The biggest thing that we we improved on tonight was rebounding,” Hoiberg said. “This is a team that really crashes the glass from all five positions. So to get that thing off the glass and to get out and push in transition, that's certainly where we're at our best.”
The Huskers played their best offensive half to date and led 41-31 at halftime against the Bengals, who dropped to 1-3 with the loss. Webster led the charge without scoring a point.
With 10 seconds left in the half, Webster sped past two Idaho State defenders and tossed a no-look pass to Derrick Walker, who dunked the finish to put NU up 10. Walker led all scorers with nine points at halftime and finished with a game-high 14 points.
Webster led all facilitators with five assists, all of which came during the first half. And Since Webster made his first appearance against Creighton, Nebraska has outscored opponents by 33 points with him on the court.
“I think the biggest thing with Kobe is he's got experience in the system,” Hoiberg said. “When things you know, aren't going great out there, he can calm us down; he can get us into the offense and get us moving.”
Idaho State kept it close for most of the half thanks to their 3-point shooting, though. The Bengals entered Friday’s game shooting 25.8% from 3, which ranked 325th in the country. But they shot 7-of-19 (36.8%) in the first half. Hoiberg kicked the scorer’s table after Jared Rodriguez made his first of the game with 2:47 remaining to cut the Huskers’ lead to 35-31.
“We’ve just got to get (our) heels outside the (3-point) line and get a high early shot challenge,” Hoiberg said. “Run those guys off when they get going like that. So again, it’s good to learn.”
The Huskers shored up their defense in the second half, however, and after their first comfortable win this season, they could finally exhale at the postgame podium.
When C.J. Wilcher, who finished with 10 points on Friday, sat down at the microphone, he hummed the J.G. Wentworth “8-7-7 cash now” theme music, which only proved the point he made seconds later.
When the Huskers move the ball, everybody’s happier.
“I feel like it keeps you locked in,” Wilcher said. “You feel like a part of the game. Even if we're not knocking down shots, we’re moving the ball (and) getting good shots.
“Shots are going to fall. Energy finds the ball.”