Two Huskers have career-high performances as Nebraska basketball downs Idaho State

Webster led all facilitators with five assists, all of which came during the first half. And Since Webster made his first appearance against Creighton, Nebraska has outscored opponents by 33 points with him on the court.

“I think the biggest thing with Kobe is he's got experience in the system,” Hoiberg said. “When things you know, aren't going great out there, he can calm us down; he can get us into the offense and get us moving.”

Idaho State kept it close for most of the half thanks to their 3-point shooting, though. The Bengals entered Friday’s game shooting 25.8% from 3, which ranked 325th in the country. But they shot 7-of-19 (36.8%) in the first half. Hoiberg kicked the scorer’s table after Jared Rodriguez made his first of the game with 2:47 remaining to cut the Huskers’ lead to 35-31.

“We’ve just got to get (our) heels outside the (3-point) line and get a high early shot challenge,” Hoiberg said. “Run those guys off when they get going like that. So again, it’s good to learn.”

The Huskers shored up their defense in the second half, however, and after their first comfortable win this season, they could finally exhale at the postgame podium.