Unannounced contract extension adds millions to Fred Hoiberg's buyout

“It was just a crazy time,” Hoiberg said. “And I just don't want those two games to define who we are, who we've been because we really have competed now. We haven't shot the ball well, we haven't always played our best, but those two games specifically, we were not right, and that showed on the scoreboard.

“I think unfortunately that's a lot of the feeling about what this team is. We're trying to put that one week behind us, and I think we have and just continue to go out and compete, try to get one of these games.”

That was the lowlight of NU’s season until Saturday, when the Huskers lost at Rutgers. Hoiberg said Friday he thought Nebraska looked like a “much better team” last week than it did a month ago. He was pleased with the new offense and the resilience NU showed against Ohio State and Michigan State.

“But you're defined by your wins and losses,” Hoiberg said, acknowledging Nebraska’s record hasn’t been good enough. He never set a timeline for Nebraska’s turnaround, but he wants it to come “as quickly as possible.” And though the Huskers are struggling for the third straight season, Hoiberg still believes he can orchestrate it.