Walk-on Bret Porter leaves Husker hoops program
LINCOLN - Bret Porter, one of Nebraska's walk-on basketball players, announced Friday evening he was entering the NCAA transfer portal and leaving the program. Porter announced his decision on Twitter. 

A redshirt freshman, Porter leaves NU having appeared in seven games, during which he logged one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block. The Millard North graduate will have four years eligibility left.  

The Huskers currently have one remaining walk-on on the roster, Jace Piatkowski. 

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

