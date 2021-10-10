Watkins: Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska basketball are moving beyond past obstacles

An hour later, Hoiberg answered questions at a smaller lectern, coincidentally positioned along the same sideline he sat along two years earlier. Nineteen players have joined Nebraska’s roster since then. Only one current player, Derrick Walker, played on Hoiberg’s first team.

The turnover makes Hoiberg’s job challenging, but it’s not all bad. The further Nebraska strays from Hoiberg’s early days, the closer it creeps to its goals. As Hoiberg enters his third season, the Huskers have more continuity and talent than they did in his first two seasons, and it’s not close.

When Hoiberg left the Fieldhouse this week, he walked away smiling and healthy. The journey toward this season has been complicated, but for the first time under Hoiberg, Nebraska has the type of team Hoiberg envisioned before his world — everyone’s world — turned messy.

“There's different stages where you start your program, and we started basically from scratch,” Hoiberg said. "We've had two different rosters. ... With what we took over, and what we had to deal with with COVID a year ago, I think we feel very good, and we're definitely on the right trajectory.”

