'We can’t be static': Familiar mistakes sink Huskers in a loss to No. 11 Wisconsin

LINCOLN — The ball sticks. The offense stagnates. Good results rarely follow.
On Thursday, after Nebraska’s 73-65 loss to No. 11 Wisconsin, freshman Bryce McGowens coined a new term to describe the Huskers’ offensive woes.
“We can’t be static,” McGowens said. “We move the ball, great things happen. So we’ve just got to play team ball.”
Nebraska fans have heard that before. McGowens has said it before. But once again, the Huskers didn’t heed their own advice. This time, NU missed 12 straight shots over 7:28 during the second half. The Badgers’ lead ballooned from six to 18.
And though McGowens sparked a late comeback attempt, the Huskers couldn’t dig themselves from such a deep hole.
“That's kind of the theme that we got to find a way to fight through,” Nebraska coach Hoiberg said. “When teams go on runs, we're not going to go back and get it individually. You’ve got to continue to do things that have made us successful.”
The Huskers finished with 10 assists, which marked their fifth-lowest total this season and their lowest since their 67-58 loss to Kansas State on Dec. 19. That was the first game Nebraska implemented its new offense that centered around Derrick Walker. After 11 games, Hoiberg realized he didn’t trust his guards to orchestrate his offense.
On Thursday, they reminded him why.
McGowens finished with 23 points, which led Nebraska and tied Jerry Fort (1972-73) for the second-most 20-point games (six) by a Nebraska freshman in school history. He also forced too many contested jump shots early, which contributed to a stretch where Nebraska missed 23 of 28 shots before halftime.
Alonzo Verge added 11 points and five rebounds but spent the final 10:24 on the bench with a towel wrapped around his face. Hoiberg sat Verge after Wisconsin freshman Chucky Hepburn stole the ball from Verge with 10:29 to play.
And Kobe Webster scored nine points and played well enough to close the game as NU’s point guard. But with Nebraska trailing by nine with 6:10 to play, Webster committed consecutive turnovers that halted NU’s momentum. First he threw an inaccurate inbounds pass intended for Bryce McGowens. Then Hepburn picked his pocket. Both mistakes led to fast-break points the other way.
Hepburn, a Bellevue West alum, finished with 13 points in his return to PBA, which helped the Badgers on an night where Johnny Davis lacked his usual rhythm. Davis scored zero points at halftime and finished with a season-low 13 points on 12 shots. Hoiberg credited Trey McGowens for Davis’s struggles.
“He’s a warrior,” Hoiberg said. “Trey did an unbelievable job really all game against Johnny Davis.”
The Huskers failed to contain fifth-year senior Brad Davison, though. Davison finished with 21 points and made 5 first-half 3-pointers. The Badgers made seven as a team before halftime and finished 10 for 21 from deep.
The Badgers aren’t the first team to expose NU’s 3-point defense. Just like they’re not the first to benefit from NU’s passing protests. Or their “lazy” approach to boxing out, which is how Bryce McGowens described it after the game.
Nineteen games in, Nebraska still hasn’t solved the same issues it confronted in November. Western Illinois upset the Huskers on opening night thanks to 22 offensive rebounds and six Nebraska assists. Sound familiar?
In fairness, Nebraska only practiced once with a full roster during the 10 days before its Wisconsin loss. Hoiberg thinks NU’s COVID pause contributed to their sloppy moments on Thursday.
“But is it an excuse? No,” Hoiberg said.
McGowens agrees. The mistakes that plagued Nebraska against the Badgers have hurt them all season. They deserve blame for repeating them, and it’s their responsibility to correct them.
“We’ve got to come in every day and want to change it,” McGowens said. "We’ve just got to bring it. Everybody’s got to be locked in from stretching to 3-man weave (to) 5-man weave – we've got to be locked in the whole practice, everybody buying in, and then you know hopefully we get some success out of that.”