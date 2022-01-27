'We can’t be static': Familiar mistakes sink Huskers in a loss to No. 11 Wisconsin

The Huskers failed to contain fifth-year senior Brad Davison, though. Davison finished with 21 points and made 5 first-half 3-pointers. The Badgers made seven as a team before halftime and finished 10 for 21 from deep.

The Badgers aren’t the first team to expose NU’s 3-point defense. Just like they’re not the first to benefit from NU’s passing protests. Or their “lazy” approach to boxing out, which is how Bryce McGowens described it after the game.

Nineteen games in, Nebraska still hasn’t solved the same issues it confronted in November. Western Illinois upset the Huskers on opening night thanks to 22 offensive rebounds and six Nebraska assists. Sound familiar?

In fairness, Nebraska only practiced once with a full roster during the 10 days before its Wisconsin loss. Hoiberg thinks NU’s COVID pause contributed to their sloppy moments on Thursday.

“But is it an excuse? No,” Hoiberg said.

McGowens agrees. The mistakes that plagued Nebraska against the Badgers have hurt them all season. They deserve blame for repeating them, and it’s their responsibility to correct them.