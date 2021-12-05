'We had a lot of great looks': Hoiberg doesn't blame execution for Huskers' missed shots

C.J. Wilcher, who has made two of his last 14 3s after shooting 42% through six games described it as “just touching (the ball) sometimes, just feeling like part of the play.” And against the Hoosiers, Webster said Nebraska’s shooters too often felt like observers, waiting motionless for a pick-and-roll ballhandler to determine their involvement in the play.

“There's just not a lot of movement,” Webster said. “You're standing still for 15, 20 seconds on a possession. Then you finally get the ball, that’s a tougher shot.”

On Sunday, Hoiberg said that Nebraska generated “really good” looks with good shooting rhythm but that producing consistent results despite inconsistent opportunities is “part of the life of a shooter.”

“Sometimes you don't touch (the ball) for four or five possessions,” he said. “Then you’ve got to be ready when it does come to you.”

But the coach and former 3-point marksman sympathizes with Webster and NU’s plight.

He noted that during scoring droughts, the Huskers looked “a little dribble happy” against IU, and that in general, Nebraska calls plays to manufacture the touches its shooters and finishers need to feel involved.