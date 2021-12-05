'We had a lot of great looks': Hoiberg doesn't blame execution for Huskers' missed shots

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Coach Fred Hoiberg charted all 22 3-pointers the Huskers took during Saturday’s 68-55 loss at Indiana. He classified four as “bad” shots.
That leaves 13 misses on possessions where NU generated a makeable 3, its ideal outcome. Hoiberg is confident that if Nebraska repeats that process, wins will follow. But on Saturday, the Huskers missed payoff after payoff, making five 3s and scoring a season-low 55 points.
Why?
“It's hard to get a rhythm when the ball sticks,” said Kobe Webster, one of several Huskers in a shooting slump. "I think we’ve got to come down, start executing our plays a little better so everybody's in the flow of the game. That opens up a lot for everybody. If we do that, I think our shooters will get better looks, more consistent looks.”
Webster shot 3 of 9 against the Hoosiers, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range. Since his 20-point, 8-for-11 shooting performance against Creighton last month, he’s shot 37.8% from the field and 31% from 3.
One cause could be luck. Math says Webster, a career 38% 3-point shooter, will revert to form. But calculators don’t account for rhythm, the delicate, enigmatic element shooters swear by.
C.J. Wilcher, who has made two of his last 14 3s after shooting 42% through six games described it as “just touching (the ball) sometimes, just feeling like part of the play.” And against the Hoosiers, Webster said Nebraska’s shooters too often felt like observers, waiting motionless for a pick-and-roll ballhandler to determine their involvement in the play.
“There's just not a lot of movement,” Webster said. “You're standing still for 15, 20 seconds on a possession. Then you finally get the ball, that’s a tougher shot.”
On Sunday, Hoiberg said that Nebraska generated “really good” looks with good shooting rhythm but that producing consistent results despite inconsistent opportunities is “part of the life of a shooter.”
“Sometimes you don't touch (the ball) for four or five possessions,” he said. “Then you’ve got to be ready when it does come to you.”
But the coach and former 3-point marksman sympathizes with Webster and NU’s plight.
He noted that during scoring droughts, the Huskers looked “a little dribble happy” against IU, and that in general, Nebraska calls plays to manufacture the touches its shooters and finishers need to feel involved.
Webster said that Nebraska often “broke off of” those plays against Indiana. Wilcher said the Huskers pivoted to their pick-and-roll offense if a play's first option wasn’t open.
“Usually we execute the play,” Wilcher said while waiting to board the team bus Saturday. “But today, we kind of fell short.”
Asked about proper execution, point guard Alonzo Verge said his teammates couldn’t hear the plays he called over the crowd noise. The Huskers used hand signals, too, but “we just didn’t execute today, honestly,” Verge said.
Hoiberg saw “a few” instances when Indiana’s crowd noise impeded Nebraska’s play calls, and the Huskers used louder communication during Sunday’s practice. But mostly, Hoiberg thought NU followed his plan. The pick-and-roll audibles Wilcher referenced are built into the playbook. And while Hoiberg thought the Huskers could’ve run more offense through its bigs, he thought the offense functioned properly.
“That’s a big part of our offense is ball screens,” he said. “It’s the play within the play. If you don't get the first option, generally it turns into a ball screen or a get game-type action. We did not play through the get game enough, meaning hitting the big and cutting off of him.
"When we did, we had solid possessions, and that's generally been a theme for our team.”
Another theme, through nine games: The shooters aren’t shooting. Whether that’s because of bad rhythm or luck, the Huskers need better results. Hoiberg shares their frustration. He understands it.
But he maintains that Nebraska’s offense is succeeding — until the point where the ball falls through the net.
“We’ve just got to continue on and trust,” Hoiberg said. “The 3s that we had, we had a lot of great looks. If you're generating good looks, you have to keep up with that.”