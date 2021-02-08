'We haven't won a damn game': Hoiberg frustrated after Huskers' loss to Minnesota

Nebraska cut the lead to 59-52 with 6:46 left when Carr and Robbins reentered the game.

Carr, who finished with 19 points and seven assists in just 18 minutes, steadied the ship for the home stretch as Minnesota finished the game on a 18-6 run.

UM started the game on a 15-6 run. It hit a 3-pointer 14 seconds into the game and never relinquished the lead, as Carr had eight points and five assists before sitting the final 8:40 of the first half with three fouls. Minnesota led 32-18 when Carr sat down and didn’t give up any of that lead in his absence.

Nebraska’s offense, at least early, relied heavily on aggressive drives to the rim for its points. Stevenson scored 10 first-half points, and Banton had five points at the rim. NU missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the first half as Mayen, in foul trouble much of the season, again accrued three fouls in four minutes.

UM led by as many as 19 in the second half before the Huskers’ zone defense started to pay off. Minnesota missed 17 straight shots, and Mayen hit multiple 3s as Nebraska chipped away, slowly, at the lead. Freshman center Eduardo Andre, while not scoring any points, sparked the Huskers at both ends of the floor with three rebounds, two assists and a block.