'We haven't won a damn game': Hoiberg frustrated after Huskers' loss to Minnesota

Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg talked to coaches who had already been through a long pause because of COVID-19 cases, and those men told Hoiberg that the second game was toughest of all. The adrenaline of the return to play had worn off, and the legs weren’t all the way back.
The Huskers lost 79-61 on Monday night at Minnesota in their second game back from a four-week pause. They lost without their leading scorer, Teddy Allen, who was benched because of a coaches’ decision, while shooting 36.8% from the floor and 20% from 3-point range.
Hoiberg, angry for him, did not use the fatigue as an excuse.
He’s starting to get fed up with his team’s offensive execution.
“We’re just driving that thing into a pile right now, and it’s beyond frustrating,” Hoiberg said of his team’s 18 turnovers. “Because when we move it, we’re pretty damn good, and when we trust it, when the guys out there have that level of trust, we’re pretty damn good.”
NU’s inconsistency at the free-throw line — the Huskers missed nine more of them Monday night — had Hoiberg hot, as well.
“We’ve attempted more free throws than our opponents in the league, and we haven’t won a damn game,” Hoiberg said after NU fell to 4-10 overall and 0-7 in the Big Ten.
Empty possessions. Missed free throws. A long night in a long season.
Nebraska played the game without Allen, who is averaging 17.2 points per game, because pf a failure to meet “internal expectations,” according to Big Ten Network announcers. Allen was on the bench and greeted teammates as they came off the floor during timeouts.
NU, already the Big Ten’s second-worst scoring offense in league games this season, clearly missed Allen’s presence, even as Shamiel Stevenson, playing well for the third straight game, had 14 points and six rebounds, while Lat Mayen scored a career-high 15 points and Dalano Banton had nine points, six assists and five rebounds.
Nebraska’s mixture of man and zone defenses frustrated the Gophers, whose top two scorers, Marcus Carr and Liam Robbins, were saddled with game-long foul trouble. At one point, Minnesota missed 17 straight shots as Nebraska went on a 12-0 run.
The Gophers (12-7 overall and 5-7 in the Big Ten) still led by seven, and then ten, once they finally broke the drought with a 3-pointer by Tre’ Williams with 10 minutes, 21 seconds left in the game.
“I was proud of the effort — fighting back,” Hoiberg said. “Unfortunately, when we do turn it on and fight back, we’re generally down double digits. I’d love to see that thing even or have a couple-point lead.”
Nebraska cut the lead to 59-52 with 6:46 left when Carr and Robbins reentered the game.
Carr, who finished with 19 points and seven assists in just 18 minutes, steadied the ship for the home stretch as Minnesota finished the game on a 18-6 run.
UM started the game on a 15-6 run. It hit a 3-pointer 14 seconds into the game and never relinquished the lead, as Carr had eight points and five assists before sitting the final 8:40 of the first half with three fouls. Minnesota led 32-18 when Carr sat down and didn’t give up any of that lead in his absence.
Nebraska’s offense, at least early, relied heavily on aggressive drives to the rim for its points. Stevenson scored 10 first-half points, and Banton had five points at the rim. NU missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the first half as Mayen, in foul trouble much of the season, again accrued three fouls in four minutes.
UM led by as many as 19 in the second half before the Huskers’ zone defense started to pay off. Minnesota missed 17 straight shots, and Mayen hit multiple 3s as Nebraska chipped away, slowly, at the lead. Freshman center Eduardo Andre, while not scoring any points, sparked the Huskers at both ends of the floor with three rebounds, two assists and a block.
Allen was replaced in the starting lineup by shooting guard Trevor Lakes, who played four minutes and picked up one foul. Hoiberg wanted to put Mayen and Lakes into the starting lineup at the same time because they are two of the team’s best shooters. The plan backfired when Mayen picked up fouls.
NU next hosts Wisconsin at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Nebraska, by rule, has to take Tuesday off, which Hoiberg called “ridiculous.” In the next 48 hours, coaches will reevaluate Allen’s status. They’ll also make Husker players watch all of the 18 turnovers.
“That’ll be a real positive thing leading into that game,” Hoiberg quipped sarcastically. “But we’ve got to find a way to fix it. That, to me, is as important as anything.”