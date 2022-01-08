'We just folded': Nebraska drops to 0-5 in Big Ten play with loss to Rutgers

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg thought these habits were behind his team. He thought he could pin last month’s pair of 30-point losses more on a viral infection than a fundamental flaw. And after respectable losses to Ohio State and Michigan State, Hoiberg believed the Huskers could correct their course.
He learned that Saturday that he was wrong. Nebraska lost 93-65 to Rutgers at Jersey Mike’s Arena, where the home crowd knew the result for most of the second half. The Scarlet Knights, which ranked 13th among Big Ten teams in offensive efficiency before playing NU, set new season-highs for points scored (93), field goal percentage (58.3%) and 3-point percentage (55.6%). That’s because, as Hoiberg explained afterward, the Huskers offered little resistance.
“We just folded,” Hoiberg said. “You’ve gotta have some semblance of mental toughness if you're going to compete at this level, and we did not have that at all tonight. Mental, physical — they just manhandled us physically, And that's what happens when you have that combination.”
Nebraska most often displayed its detachment on defense, where the Huskers never seemed to know their directive. Ron Harper, Rutgers’ leading scorer and 3-point shooter, scored eight of his 29 points in a row to put the Scarlet Knights up 20 with 15:21 to play. Nebraska didn’t make him work for any of them.
First, Harper snuck behind Alonzo Verge from the corner for an open layup. Then he sank two 3-pointers from the right wing without a hand in his face. Both times, Rutgers was pushing the pace off after a failed Nebraska possession. And both times, the Huskers failed to mark Harper in transition.
The lapses didn’t start or stop there, though. Right before halftime, Harper pump-faked Verge into the air, drove into the lane and found Dean Reiber for an open dunk. He could’ve passed to Paul Mulcahy — who cut from the opposite corner — instead and yielded the same result. NU’s off-ball defenders were busy staring at Harper.
Seven minutes later, Mulcahy exposed NU’s defense twice more on simple plays. With 13:30 remaining, the Rutgers junior drew two defenders after using a screen from Clifford Omoruyi, leaving Omoruyi alone under the basket for a dunk. One possession later, Mulcahy pump-faked C.J. Wilcher out of his path before pivoting and converting an easy floater from about six feet out.
Nebraska shot 49.1% from the field, its best mark of the season against a power-conference opponent. But “You get your ass kicked by 30, it doesn’t matter what you do on (offense,)” Hoiberg said. “We were a mess on the other end.”
NU didn’t clean up after itself, either. Rutgers led by 20-plus points for the final 8:15. The lead stretched as long as 30. And Hoiberg watched in stoic sorrow as the Huskers’ fortitude wilted down the stretch.
The Huskers’ coach could stomach this week’s losses to Ohio State and Michigan State because he felt his team played hard. He could point to NU’s 34-28 advantage in the paint against the Spartans or the 12-12 second-chance point battle against the Buckeyes as proof.
But walking off the court Saturday, Hoiberg saw nothing that suggested Nebraska tried as hard as Rutgers to win a basketball game that meant a lot to his program. The Huskers arrived in New Jersey in desperate need of a conference win, but you’d never know it from watching them defend.
Hoiberg can live with missed jumpers or incorrect reads. Failing to try doesn’t sit right.
“It’s so disappointing to have that lack of competitiveness when things get difficult out there on the court,” Hoiberg said. “Physically, mentally, we weren't there and I hate it. I hate it for our fans. I hate it for people that care.
“The last couple games, you walk in the locker room, I thought we played harder than the other team. Tonight, it just wasn’t the same.”