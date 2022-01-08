'We just folded': Nebraska drops to 0-5 in Big Ten play with loss to Rutgers

First, Harper snuck behind Alonzo Verge from the corner for an open layup. Then he sank two 3-pointers from the right wing without a hand in his face. Both times, Rutgers was pushing the pace off after a failed Nebraska possession. And both times, the Huskers failed to mark Harper in transition.

The lapses didn’t start or stop there, though. Right before halftime, Harper pump-faked Verge into the air, drove into the lane and found Dean Reiber for an open dunk. He could’ve passed to Paul Mulcahy — who cut from the opposite corner — instead and yielded the same result. NU’s off-ball defenders were busy staring at Harper.

Seven minutes later, Mulcahy exposed NU’s defense twice more on simple plays. With 13:30 remaining, the Rutgers junior drew two defenders after using a screen from Clifford Omoruyi, leaving Omoruyi alone under the basket for a dunk. One possession later, Mulcahy pump-faked C.J. Wilcher out of his path before pivoting and converting an easy floater from about six feet out.

Nebraska shot 49.1% from the field, its best mark of the season against a power-conference opponent. But “You get your ass kicked by 30, it doesn’t matter what you do on (offense,)” Hoiberg said. “We were a mess on the other end.”