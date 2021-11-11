'We’ve got to correct it': Nebraska's rebounding must improve against Sam Houston State

LINCOLN — When Nebraska fired up the film from Tuesday’s 75-74 loss to Western Illinois, junior guard Trey McGowens said coaches pressed pause for “pretty much” every offensive rebound the Huskers allowed.
That would mean 23 stoppages, each one detailing failures detrimental to Nebraska’s identity. When the Leathernecks created extra possessions, Nebraska was either too weak to stop them or or too lax to try. And while highlighting those mistakes during Wednesday’s film session, Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg could see the blush on their faces.
“They were embarrassed,” Hoiberg said Thursday. “All of us are. (We’re embarrassed of) how we got manhandled on the boards.”
The Huskers hope shame is a powerful motivator ahead of Friday’s game against Sam Houston State at Pinnacle Bank Arena (7:30 p.m.). Nebraska needs to change its habits against the Bearkats (1-0), who snagged 25 offensive rebounds in their 97-54 win over Division III LeTourneau on Wednesday.
Competition played a role in that figure, but Hoiberg thinks the Bearkats could hurt Nebraska on the glass, too. He said Sam Houston State has four players that remind him of Western Illinois forward George Dixon, who grabbed seven offensive rebounds against Nebraska on Tuesday. And McGowens called the Bearkats “a bunch of junkyard dogs” who shoot jumpers with the confidence of a team that knows they can retrieve the misses. “They really just shoot just so they can rebound,” McGowens said. “That's something they really pride themselves in.”
Nebraska doesn’t yet, but McGowens is working to change that. The junior sees himself as Nebraska’s energizer, and coaches have asked him to raise his wattage since Tuesday. Nebraska assistant coach Nate Loenser sorted McGowens with Nebraska’s big men during rebounding drills.
The Huskers missed McGowens’s energy when he sat on the bench with foul trouble against Western Illinois. He played just 26 minutes, which he thinks hurt Nebraska’s ball pressure. And “I feel like when we pressure the ball, naturally, we just fly around,” McGowens said.
Too often against Western Illinois, however, Nebraska stood still. The Leathernecks ran through and around them to score 22 second-chance points. Sam Houston State could do the same. And if the Huskers don’t change their habits, so could plenty of teams on their schedule.
“We’ve got to correct it,” Hoiberg said. “If not, it’s going to be a very long season.”
» Kobe Webster (back) and Lat Mayen (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, and Hoiberg hopes they can play Friday. He considers both players leaders, and Nebraska could use more leadership as it tries to respond from a difficult loss.
“When things aren’t going well out there, they’ve got to be able to come together and talk to each other and figure things out,” Hoiberg said.
» By The World-Herald’s count, 45 Nebraska possessions featured one or zero passes against Western Illinois. McGowens attributed the stagnancy to the Leathernecks’ switching defense, which asks the screener's defender to guard the ball-handler instead of asking the ball-handler’s defender to navigate the screen.
That often leaves a frontcourt player defending a smaller guard. And while those situations are usually considered mismatches, Hoiberg sees a balance to attacking them.
He doesn’t mind Alonzo Verge or Bryce McGowens attacking the rim against slower players if they can get there without resistance. But if the defender cuts their driving lane, he’d prefer they pass to a teammate.
“Too many times, we tried to go over length,” Hoiberg said. Straightline drive? Yes, attack it. But if they cut you off, that's when you got to keep your spacing and you got to find the next guy (and) hopefully create a long close out where you get a shot or you can attack the defender.
“You know, it's the domino effect — chain reaction. You’ve got to keep that thing moving and continue to try to create long close outs, and obviously we didn't do that as as well as we needed to the other night.”
» Sam Houston State ranked 37th nationally last season in opponent turnover percentage. The Bearkats defend ball-handlers full court and passing lanes aggressively.
The Huskers could use that aggression to their advantage if they follow their coach’s principles. One bad gamble is the only opening Nebraska needs to send the Bearkats scrambling until Nebraska finds an open shooter.
The Huskers need to look for him first, though. On Tuesday, Hoiberg barely recognized the isolation-heavy offense his team employed against Western. “We just hadn’t seen that all year,” he said. “Then the lights turn on, and we just tried to do things differently.”
Nebraska’s players have to change back against Sam Houston State. Hoiberg said Thursday that Nebraska barely shifted Western Illinois’s defense. They missed open shooters and cutters, too.
If the Huskers drive with heads down against the Bearkats, they won’t just miss difficult shots. They’ll lose possession.
“It’s really a game (where) we have to make simple plays,” Hoiberg said. “If we try to over-penetrate and drive through them, it’s going to be a long night on the offensive end.”