'We’ve got to correct it': Nebraska's rebounding must improve against Sam Houston State

» By The World-Herald’s count, 45 Nebraska possessions featured one or zero passes against Western Illinois. McGowens attributed the stagnancy to the Leathernecks’ switching defense, which asks the screener's defender to guard the ball-handler instead of asking the ball-handler’s defender to navigate the screen.

That often leaves a frontcourt player defending a smaller guard. And while those situations are usually considered mismatches, Hoiberg sees a balance to attacking them.

He doesn’t mind Alonzo Verge or Bryce McGowens attacking the rim against slower players if they can get there without resistance. But if the defender cuts their driving lane, he’d prefer they pass to a teammate.

“Too many times, we tried to go over length,” Hoiberg said. Straightline drive? Yes, attack it. But if they cut you off, that's when you got to keep your spacing and you got to find the next guy (and) hopefully create a long close out where you get a shot or you can attack the defender.

“You know, it's the domino effect — chain reaction. You’ve got to keep that thing moving and continue to try to create long close outs, and obviously we didn't do that as as well as we needed to the other night.”