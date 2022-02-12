What can Bryce McGowens gain from one more year at Nebraska?

From there, it’s up to Bryce to either jump to the NBA or bet on the second-year leap.

“I have always recommended what’s best for the player,” Hoiberg said. “ You just weigh everything and you give him all the options.

“You give him everything, and I'm never gonna say ‘You need to do this’ or ‘You need to do that.’ (You) just try to inform him and educate him and then let Bryce and his family make the decision.”

'One of the fastest teams'

Expect Sunday’s game to look very different from Wednesday’s. Nebraska and Iowa rank first and second among Big Ten teams in adjusted tempo. Minnesota ranked 13th.

That means Nebraska’s transition defense will once again be tested. And after Iowa hung 110 points at Maryland on Thursday, the Huskers have to be sharp in Iowa City, where they haven’t won since 2012.

“That was the best performance I've seen all year in the Big Ten,” Hoiberg said. "This is one of the fastest teams in the country. Always has been, but it's even got up another notch this year. And you know, they've got guys that can shoot it across the board. So it's gonna be a tough task going on the road.”