What can Bryce McGowens gain from one more year at Nebraska?

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg didn’t want to talk about it. He didn’t have to.
The case for freshman Bryce McGowens to play one more year at Nebraska is plastered all over the Big Ten player of the year race.
Purdue’s Jaden Ivey (17 points, five rebounds, 3.2 assists per game) has set career highs in nearly every category. Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis (20.8/8./2.5) has nearly tripled his scoring average from last year. And Iowa’s Keegan Murray (22.7/8.5 rebounds/two blocks per game) has more than tripled his.
All three are projected NBA draft lottery picks as sophomores. None were as freshmen.
“I just think the first year is kind of like a learning curve for a lot of guys,” Murray told The World-Herald this week. He'll face the Huskers Sunday 1 p.m. in Iowa City. “You saw that with (Ivey and Davis) as well as me this year. I just think taking that first year to learn and making those improvements on your game and your weaknesses has really helped me.”
McGowens is speeding through his freshman learning curve faster than most. In the last month, he’s averaged 18.6 points per game on 45% shooting (37% from 3-point range) and 6.7 free-throw attempts per game. That’s up from 11.8 points, 27.6%/18.2% shooting and three free-throw attempts during his first four Big Ten games.
Hoiberg credits Nebraska’s weight room, where he said McGowens has “transformed” his body, for improved play. Thomas Viglianco, McGowens’ private trainer, said an improved shot diet — fewer “Steph Curry-level shots” — has helped, too. Both are impressed that McGowens has made those adjustments during the season.
Makes you wonder: What could McGowens do with a full offseason in Lincoln?
Iowa assistant coach Billy Taylor watched Murray prepare for stardom last summer. And the first step, Taylor said, was understanding where that preparation began.
“You still don’t even know what you need physically prior to your freshman year,” Taylor said. “You think you know, you're trying to anticipate. But until you actually get out there and you play, (you don’t). (Playing) really can guide you as you move forward.”
Taylor said Murray arrived at Iowa weighing 212 pounds, which Murray soon realized was too light to bang with Big Ten frontcourts. Murray said opposing players seemed “super quick and super physical” during his freshman season. He felt behind.
Then he spent the summer shooting, lifting, watching film. Once a week, on an off day, he’d climb every step at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at full speed.
“I knew that if I wanted to be the best player I could be, I had to be in the best shape possible,” Murray said.
By the end of the summer, he’d added 15 pounds of muscle and a few inches to his vertical. He felt quicker, faster, stronger. And he noticed a difference when the season began.
“I could get to my spots, get to where I’m best at (scoring),” Murray said. “Defensively, (I was) able to guard guys. In your second season, you kind of make that jump to where you're more making reads instead of trying to recover.”
Perhaps McGowens could make a similar jump if the Huskers retain him. But unlike Murray, Davis and Ivey, McGowens was appearing on Mock draft boards before he played a game at Nebraska.
Draft experts project McGowens as a late first-round pick. ESPN ranks him 30th on its big board. The Athletic has him 27th. Is that enough to lure McGowens away from Lincoln?
Viglianco said McGowens’ decision (and draft stock) could evolve based on individual workouts with NBA teams. Underclassmen can declare — and later withdraw — from the draft as long as they pull out within 10 days of draft night. Viglianco thinks McGowens would perform “very well” in those workouts.
Hoiberg said the formulas NBA front offices use to evaluate prospects favor youth and high free-throw rates, two boxes that McGowens checks. And entering early would put McGowens on a faster track to maximize his earning potential. NBA players on rookie contracts become extension eligible after their third season.
On the other hand, McGowens chose Nebraska in part because he wanted to play with his brother, Trey, and those plans haven’t worked out the way the brothers planned. Trey said Saturday that Bryce wanted to cry after learning of Trey’s broken foot in November. And “when I went out and we had talks, (Bryce) felt like he didn’t want to play at times because it was just so hard for him,” Trey said.
Both Viglianco and Hoiberg have noticed a positive difference in Bryce’s on-court demeanor since Trey returned. Trey has one more year of eligibility. That matters.
Beyond that, Bryce has built strong relationships within Nebraska’s basketball community. He attends local high school games and helps Viglianco train younger players. He attended games at Creighton and UNO last week.
Viglianco also said Bryce has built strong relationships with his teammates and coaches. Bryce and Trey have praised Huskers’ strength and conditioning coach Kurt Joseph on several occasions in interviews. Assistant coach Nate Loenser has done a “really good job” working with Bryce, Viglianco said. And Hoiberg has the NBA ties that can help shape Bryce’s future.
How could another year at Nebraska help improve that future? Hoiberg wouldn’t say. But he will explain the pros and cons to Bryce this offseason.
From there, it’s up to Bryce to either jump to the NBA or bet on the second-year leap.
“I have always recommended what’s best for the player,” Hoiberg said. “ You just weigh everything and you give him all the options.
“You give him everything, and I'm never gonna say ‘You need to do this’ or ‘You need to do that.’ (You) just try to inform him and educate him and then let Bryce and his family make the decision.”
'One of the fastest teams'
Expect Sunday’s game to look very different from Wednesday’s. Nebraska and Iowa rank first and second among Big Ten teams in adjusted tempo. Minnesota ranked 13th.
That means Nebraska’s transition defense will once again be tested. And after Iowa hung 110 points at Maryland on Thursday, the Huskers have to be sharp in Iowa City, where they haven’t won since 2012.
“That was the best performance I've seen all year in the Big Ten,” Hoiberg said. "This is one of the fastest teams in the country. Always has been, but it's even got up another notch this year. And you know, they've got guys that can shoot it across the board. So it's gonna be a tough task going on the road.”
Defending Murray
The trouble with defending Keegan Murray, Hoiberg said, is that you can’t guard him with one type of player. Smaller players invite post-ups. Big men invite blow-bys. Nebraska will try both against Murray, whom Hoiberg called “the definition of a three-level scorer.”
“He's got great size and athleticism,” Hoiberg said. “And it's a difficult guard because you're gonna have different players on him with smaller guards trying to get underneath him and bigger guys trying to take away his inside game."
Maximizing McGowens family potential
When Bryce confided his hardships to an injured Trey, Trey responded, “I’ll be back.”
He’s not 100 percent yet, and he said Saturday that he probably won’t be this season. But with Trey and Bryce on the court together, the McGowens family is maximizing its hoops potential again.
Trey said he thought of his mom, dad, sister and cousins watching on television while throwing two alley oops to Bryce during Nebraska’s win over Minnesota. He returned to “a bunch” of text messages about those plays after the game.
Back home, Bryce and Trey’s sister, Raina — coached by their mother, Pamela — just scored her 1,000th point and won a regional championship. As a sophomore.
“Every time my parents had a kid, they ended up getting better and better,” Trey said. “I’m missing Raina as well. It’s kind of sad missing all that time (together), being away, but I’m always watching her highlights, man, every chance I get.”
