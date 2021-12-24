What Husker men's basketball can learn from its nightmare before Christmas

LINCOLN — Alonzo Verge believes he and his teammates have learned their lesson.
The five-game losing streak Nebraska endured to begin December featured ugly shooting performances, the absence of injured guard Trey McGowens, frustrated faces and two losses by more than 30 points. But after the Huskers stopped the slide Wednesday against Kennesaw State, Verge explained how that stretch could serve Nebraska long-term.
“We’re going through adversity right now," Verge said. "We’ve been through everything. Our back has been against the wall this whole season. So I feel like it's prepping us for what's coming ahead.”
What’s coming is a conveyor belt of good teams. The Big Ten’s peak might be lonelier this season — with Purdue in a separate tier — but its mountain is dotted with even more capable climbers than usual. Nine of the conference’s 14 teams enter the holiday break with three or fewer losses, and that doesn’t include Michigan or Maryland, which both ranked top five in the preseason media poll.
What could Nebraska, the conference’s lone team with a losing record, have learned during nonconference play that will prepare them for that gauntlet?
The short answer is what not to do.
Nebraska’s iso tendencies became such a problem that Hoiberg remodeled the offense. The Huskers’ shooting struggles have overshadowed NU’s rebounding issues, which should also ring alarm bells.
According to KenPom, Nebraska ranks 292nd in defensive rebound rate at 67.7%. That means opponents are rebounding a third of their own misses. Boxing out won’t be any easier against the brutish Big Ten.
“You’ve got to find a way to compete on the glass,” Hoiberg said Tuesday. “It’s about … finishing the possession with a physical box out and rebound. Those are areas where we've seen some slippage, so just got to get back to the basics and do them better.”
Then there’s NU’s recent turnover kick, which continued against Kennesaw State (17), even as the Huskers set a new season-high for assists (20). The Huskers have committed 17 or more turnovers in three consecutive games, something they only did once before this stretch.
“We can't turn the ball over as much as we are right now and have a chance in these Big Ten games," Hoiberg said.
Perhaps the Huskers will transform those mistakes into lessons, like Verge said. But it’s a lot easier to frame mistakes that way when morale is high, which brings us to the most worrisome flaw Nebraska displayed during its first 13 games.
Remember opening night? Rapper G Herbo was a sideshow to Keisei Tominaga’s satellite 3-pointers, and the McGowens brothers' alley-oops to each other. Remember when Hoiberg promised fans they would “absolutely love this team”?
“Every morning when I walk in that building, I know what I’m going to get out of these guys,” Hoiberg told the fans at PBA. “Great effort, great intensity and playing together as a group.”
Four weeks later, Nebraska lacked all of those things against Western Illinois. They looked nothing like the well-groomed machine that thrashed Colorado in exhibition play nine days earlier. Why?
Because the Huskers lost their shooting touch. Because they fell behind early. And because, as Hoiberg and fans would come to learn, this Nebraska team fades when confronted with conflict.
“We tend to, when things are not going our way, put our heads down, pout and point the finger,” Verge said, “when we all (should) just (take) a look in the mirror and try to figure out what we could do better.”
That’s how the offense turns stagnant against a mid-major opponent during the home opener. And how deficits balloon from 15 to 30 against Auburn and Michigan. And viewed from the Huskers’ current vantage point, it’s a reason to be skeptical of Verge’s outlook on Nebraska’s nonconference season.
Verge said it right: Nebraska should view their early failures as learning opportunities. He deserves credit for discussing Nebraska’s adversarial relationship with adversity. But he said those things after a 14-point win where the Huskers made seemingly every jumper they tried.
Yes, the Huskers trailed early against Kennesaw State. And yes, they fought back and cruised to a win. But the Big Ten punches much harder than the ASUN. And Nebraska still hasn’t eaten a heavyweight hook successfully.
It can’t claim eureka until it does.
“The true test will be when we hit a rough patch, how are we going to handle it?” Hoiberg said. “We're going to hit some rough patches obviously with our schedule that’s coming up here, 18 league games against really high-quality opponents.”
Progress Report
Midseason MVP: Derrick Walker is the safe answer. His effort has never wavered, he ranks second nationally in effective field goal percentage (78.6%), and Hoiberg believes in his playmaking enough to build an offense around him.
But Verge also deserves consideration. Yes, he takes bad shots and could run harder to prevent opposing fast breaks. But can you imagine what this offense would look like if Verge missed two weeks? He’s the only perimeter player that can consistently beat his man. And while fans wish he would pass more often, he throws some beauties when he does. Maybe Nebraska can better channel those skills during conference play.
Most pleasant surprise: Keisei Tominaga, the defender. PBA’s favorite Husker has cemented himself as a rotation player — and as of now a starter — despite an inconsistent 3-point stroke. Tominaga embraces contact, and he might have the quickest hands on the team, at least until Trey McGowens returns. He also plays with infectious energy, which makes him a joy to watch. Hard to keep a player like that on the bench.
Biggest disappointment: Keon Edwards transitioning from the starting lineup to out of the rotation is dispiriting to watch. Edwards came in with a shooter’s reputation, but he’s 0 for 12 from 3 in 75 minutes. He’s grabbed eight rebounds during that same span. Per 40 minutes, he rebounds fewer misses than all of his teammates besides Trevor Lakes, Kobe Webster and Tominaga. Hopefully he can develop some confidence and make an impact down the line.
Worst loss: Has to be Michigan, and not just because Hoiberg called his players out for quitting afterward, though that does play a factor. Nebraska’s loss to Michigan was their worst because it sapped the most confidence. The Huskers had struggled to shoot before that game. They’d suffered lapses on defense before then too. But they hadn’t been beaten like that.
Nebraska looked helpless as Michigan — not known as a great shooting team — sank 3-pointer after 3-pointer. Nebraska’s first home Big Ten game was supposed to serve as a coming out party. Instead it reminded them of how far behind they still were.
Best win: Kennesaw State, by default. NU has yet to beat a legitimately impressive team. But the offense functioned closer to optimal Wednesday than in any other game. And between the illness, blowouts and noise surrounding the program during the couple weeks before that game, the Huskers played through a lot.
Best chances to win in the Big Ten: Here are three: vs. Rutgers on Jan. 29, vs. Northwestern on Feb. 5 and vs. Minnesota on Feb. 9. The Scarlet Knights struggle to score. The Wildcats are a good bet to return to earth. And so are the Gophers, who rank second-to-last nationally in offensive rebound rate. Nebraska will need a night off from its backboard anxiety.