What Husker men's basketball can learn from its nightmare before Christmas

Yes, the Huskers trailed early against Kennesaw State. And yes, they fought back and cruised to a win. But the Big Ten punches much harder than the ASUN. And Nebraska still hasn’t eaten a heavyweight hook successfully.

It can’t claim eureka until it does.

“The true test will be when we hit a rough patch, how are we going to handle it?” Hoiberg said. “We're going to hit some rough patches obviously with our schedule that’s coming up here, 18 league games against really high-quality opponents.”

Progress Report

Midseason MVP: Derrick Walker is the safe answer. His effort has never wavered, he ranks second nationally in effective field goal percentage (78.6%), and Hoiberg believes in his playmaking enough to build an offense around him.

But Verge also deserves consideration. Yes, he takes bad shots and could run harder to prevent opposing fast breaks. But can you imagine what this offense would look like if Verge missed two weeks? He’s the only perimeter player that can consistently beat his man. And while fans wish he would pass more often, he throws some beauties when he does. Maybe Nebraska can better channel those skills during conference play.