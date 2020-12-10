While many Huskers are new, this Nebraska basketball team understands the Creighton rivalry

LINCOLN — It wouldn’t be quite accurate to call it a long afternoon, what Fred Hoiberg’s first Husker basketball team suffered at Creighton last December.
CU effectively ended the game in two minutes. One 3-pointer. Then another. Then a lob dunk. A 8-0 lead, the Bluejays had, and it’d eventually get as big as 30 in the first half.
"They threw the first punch,” Hoiberg said after that 95-76 loss. “The second, third and fourth punches as well."
NU’s start, and the loss, were a harbinger of hard things that unfolded last season. The inconsistency with self-discipline. The droughts on offense. The stretches of defense that looked more like shooting practice for the opponent.
Because the coronavirus pandemic has put a kibosh on fans inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, NU (3-2) will take its turn hosting Creighton next season. The Huskers thus head to the scene of the 2019 crime on Friday to face a CU team coming off a 73-72 heartbreaking loss to No. 5 Kansas.
Nebraska was frustrated by its own 75-64 loss to Georgia Tech, in which a 51-all tie, with seven minutes left, was swept away by a late Yellow Jacket run. Players weren’t in the mood to reflect on the Creighton rivalry before Wednesday night’s game. They were even less so afterward.
“It was dejected, it was disappointed in there,” Hoiberg said. “But we’ve got to try to lift their spirits. Put it behind us and get ready to go and hopefully play a complete game on Friday. We’re going to have to.”
The Bluejays (3-1) present a number of challenges to the Huskers with their speed, shooting accuracy, defensive intensity in a man-to-man defense and, in the case of bench players like seven-foot center Ryan Kalkbrenner, their length. Creighton also appeared to have the want-to advantage in last year’s game, avenging a NU win from two seasons ago.
Only two Husker regulars — Yvan Ouedraogo and Thorir Thorbjarnarson — return from that team. Three others — Dalano Banton, Shamiel Stevenson and Derrick Walker — were sitting out last season but saw the game. Several more, such as Western Illinois grad transfer Kobe Webster, transferred in.
“Ever since I got here I noticed this is a really big game as a rivalry,” Thorbjarnarson said. “...I try to tell the guys, this means a lot to people in this state — bragging rights and all that — so we have to be ready.”
Are they?
“I definitely have a feel for what it means,” said guard Dalano Banton, who’s averaging 14.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists. Speaking on Tuesday, before the Georgia Tech game, Banton said he preferred to focus on the opponent at hand.
Hoiberg said it’s “fun” playing in rivalry games — he was part of one, as a player and coach, at Iowa State — and said Nebraska is aware of what Creighton’s capable of, based on “getting it handed to us” last season.
“They’re a national championship contender with the players on their team,” Hoiberg said. CU brings back most of its Big East title-sharing nucleus, including starting guards Marcus Zegarowski and Mitch Ballock. He, too, wanted to focus on Georgia Tech.
NU lost that one late. It then had 24 hours to prepare one of the best teams it’ll face all season — Big Ten foes included. A rival, no less, that has won eight of the last nine in the series.
A tall task, and no time to waste.
“A top ten team,” Webster said of CU. “We’ve got to bounce back.”
Notes
» Until Webster hit 6 of 7 3-pointers against Georgia Tech to juice his season average above 40% from beyond the arc, junior forward Lat Mayen was NU’s most consistent 3-point shooter. At 37.9%, he’s still No. 2 on the team.
Hoiberg wants Mayen shooting the ball more often than the five shots he took against the Yellow Jackets. He’s averaging nearly six 3-point attempts per game, but 16 of 29 attempts came in the first two games. He’s attempted just seven in the last two games, making three.
“I thought he did turn down a couple,” Hoiberg said. “I thought he had some space when we kicked it out to him. We wanted to get him in the corners — that’s where we thought we could get some shots in that zone.”
Hoiberg noted, too, that Mayen got in foul trouble in part because of a technical foul called during a scrum with NU guard Trey McGowens and GT forward Moses Wright.
“That can’t happen,” Mayen said. “We’ve had that happen twice now to two of our players. We’ve got to get through that without picking up a cheap one like that.”
Hoiberg said he’s talked to NU players about getting Mayen more open looks.
“He’s too good of a shooter to shoot only five shots in the game,” Hoiberg said.
» NU will wear its all-black alternate uniforms against Creighton. The Adidas threads are new this season, with a block red N and red numbers in the middle of the black jersey. The Huskers wore black at Creighton in 2013 for a 82-67 loss, as well.
» CU has won eight of the last nine games, all by double digits, and by an average of 13 points. Nebraska won in 2018 by 19. The last game decided by single digits was the 2010 game, a 59-54 NU win, coached by Doc Sadler, who is currently the Huskers’ defensive coordinator.
