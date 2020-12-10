While many Huskers are new, this Nebraska basketball team understands the Creighton rivalry

LINCOLN — It wouldn’t be quite accurate to call it a long afternoon, what Fred Hoiberg’s first Husker basketball team suffered at Creighton last December.

CU effectively ended the game in two minutes. One 3-pointer. Then another. Then a lob dunk. A 8-0 lead, the Bluejays had, and it’d eventually get as big as 30 in the first half.

"They threw the first punch,” Hoiberg said after that 95-76 loss. “The second, third and fourth punches as well."

NU’s start, and the loss, were a harbinger of hard things that unfolded last season. The inconsistency with self-discipline. The droughts on offense. The stretches of defense that looked more like shooting practice for the opponent.

Because the coronavirus pandemic has put a kibosh on fans inside Pinnacle Bank Arena, NU (3-2) will take its turn hosting Creighton next season. The Huskers thus head to the scene of the 2019 crime on Friday to face a CU team coming off a 73-72 heartbreaking loss to No. 5 Kansas.

Nebraska was frustrated by its own 75-64 loss to Georgia Tech, in which a 51-all tie, with seven minutes left, was swept away by a late Yellow Jacket run. Players weren’t in the mood to reflect on the Creighton rivalry before Wednesday night’s game. They were even less so afterward.