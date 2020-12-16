Why did Husker hoops schedule Doane? There's a few on-court benefits for Fred Hoiberg's squad

Thursday’s game is a chance, thus, to work out some of those bad vibes before Big Ten play. Hoiberg put the team through two tough workouts on Tuesday, and guard Trey McGowens said the atmosphere got “chippy.” That’s not necessarily a bad thing — iron can sharpen iron — but the toughness has to applied to the opponent, too.

“We’ve got to flip that switch,” McGowens said.

So, here comes 5-8 Doane, whose coach, Ian McKeithen, was once an intern for Hoiberg. The Tigers lost 91-63 to Nebraska last season in an exhibition. This time, the game counts, much like the 2018 game against Southwest Minnesota State, a 79-38 win, counted.

“You look across the board — I think everybody has pretty much lost a game at this point,” Hoiberg said. “Some have rescheduled, some haven’t, some will wait until the end of the season, but we felt like, with all the variables involved, this was the right thing to do.”

Lakes could gain eligibility