'Why not us': Could Nebraska's recent success lead to a Big Ten tournament title?

LINCOLN — At the end of his best week as Nebraska’s coach, Fred Hoiberg wanted a redo.

“I look back on this, it makes me a little bit sick,” Hoiberg said on his postgame radio show after the Huskers upset No. 10 Wisconsin on Sunday. “I’d like to start over with this group the way they’re playing right now.”

The Big Ten tournament offers Hoiberg the closest approximation. The Huskers can never erase the scars left by a long, losing season. But they will arrive at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with a chance to change its tenor.

“Our mindset is, ‘It’s never too late,’” NU guard Alonzo Verge said. “We are going into this thing feeling like we can win.”

Nebraska’s farfetched dream begins 5 p.m. Wednesday against Northwestern, which twice blitzed Nebraska off the court thanks to hot 3-point shooting. The Wildcats made 26 3s at a 41.3% clip in two meetings against NU. They shot 32.1% against other Big Ten competition.

The difference?

“Mental mistakes, mental errors, communication, knowing coverages — it’s the whole nine yards” NU forward Derrick Walker said. The Huskers weren’t communicating or rotating or tryin hard enough.

But Walker said that’s changed over the last week. The Huskers felt “in sync” during wins over Penn State, Ohio State and Wisconsin. The were “flying around” on defense. And Verge said the Huskers’ confidence has shifted accordingly.

During the losing streaks, Verge sensed the bad energy in NU’s locker room. “If you go out on the floor and you feel like you’re gonna lose, you’re gonna lose,” he said. But now that Nebraska has tasted victory again, “it’s contagious,” Verge said. “Once you feel it and you see what’s actually possible and it’s right in front of you, you want to go get it again.”

Nebraska plans to preserve that positivity in Indianapolis this week. Like Hoiberg, Verge and Walker wish NU could’ve peaked earlier this season. They could’ve changed their season, their narrative, and they might not have to win every game this week to make the NCAA tournament.

But the past can’t be changed, so the Huskers can’t afford to stumble. Their best hope is to ride the confidence they’ve built to a Big Ten tournament title.

The odds are long, but the red-hot Huskers will take them.

“Why not us?” Walker said. “We’ve been shocking the world (with) the way we’re playing, and I think a lot of teams are scared to play us now. So why not us? Who’s to say we can’t go to the Big Ten (tournament) and make a statement?”

» Fred Hoiberg said Bryce McGowens was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice. Hoiberg hopes McGowens will play but does not know if he will.

“He’s gonna have to test it, have to get some flexion in there just to make sure he’s good to go,” Hoiberg said.

» Nebraska’s path to the final might include Kofi Cockburn, or Hunter Dickinson, or, down the road, Zach Edey and Trevion Williams. That’s a lot to ask of Nebraska’s bigs with no rest between games, but Derrick Walker feels up to the challenge.

“I’m not worried,” Walker said. “Every game you’re gonna be hurting. Every game you’re gonna be sore, no matter how big or small the dude is. I’m strong, so looking at those dudes, that don’t scare me. I’m a giant too.”

The Huskers will definitely see stretch forwards Pete Nance and Keegan Murray if NU wins on Wednesday. Walker said he prefers playing against smaller, more skilled players. Because while Walker isn’t scared of any Big Ten behemoths, guarding them is tougher on his frame.

“You’re not using as much energy,” Walker said. “You’re not battling, you’re not fighting in the post as much. If you want to shoot (jump) shots all day, it’s OK. I’m gonna guard that.”

» Alonzo Verge’s last eight games: 16 points, 5.6 assists and four rebounds per game on 51% shooting and 40% from 3. Verge credited film sessions with assistant coach Nate Loenser for his recent play.

Verge said Loenser improved his decision making — “(I was) over-penetrating,” Verge said — taught him how to better control NU’s pace and helped him understand “who gets the ball and when.”

Verge was benched on several occasions for his shortcoming in those same areas, but Hoiberg, who also watched plenty of film with Verge, is proud of the growth his point guard has shown this season.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Hoiberg said. “It’s about the process and going out and learning from the good times and the bad. He bought into (our critiques). He’s putting a lot of work into his craft right now, and it’s certainly paying off for him.”

