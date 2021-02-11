With 52 turnovers in last three games, Fred Hoiberg may have to 'throw up the stop sign'

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg remains a believer in his free-flowing, fast-paced offensive system. He said the opening 10 minutes of Wednesday night's 61-48 loss to Wisconsin show it can work as the Huskers scored 22 points on eight assists.
But the final 30 minutes revealed Nebraska players still struggle with the freedom Hoiberg’s system allows. They’re turning the ball over too much — 17 giveaways at Michigan State, 18 at Minnesota, 17 more against Wisconsin.
Hoiberg isn’t prone to rants, so his words are worth noting as NU readies for Friday night’s home game vs. No. 6 Illinois.
“I hate to throw up the stop sign and get into something every play,” Hoiberg said, “but that’s probably what it’s going to have to come to for a while until we can figure out our turnover issues. And it’s not just the turnovers. It’s the going in and throwing up crazy shots and expecting to get a call. We’re not getting them.”
That “something” would be more of a set action or play that NU normally runs in half-court offense. Hoiberg’s system prefers to attack in the opening seconds of the 30-second shot clock, “when the defense is still disorganized and getting back into the play. But Nebraska’s decision-making has been poor enough in early offense that Hoiberg could pull back the throttle entirely.
A Hoiberg team walking it up? It may be coming.
“We just lose value of the ball, lose value of the possession,” Hoiberg said. “Bad shots lead to good offense for the other team.”
Nebraska’s defense has kept the Huskers reasonably competitive in all three of its games since returning from a four-week COVID pause. All three foes have shot worse than 40%. The last time Nebraska held three straight conference opponents below that benchmark was 2018. Wisconsin, shooting 43.2% for the season, shot 32.3% Wednesday.
“You should win that game,” Hoiberg said.
Generally, Nebraska has. Since joining the Big Ten, the Huskers have held 105 opponents under 40%, and won 81 of those games. Reduce the opponent shooting rate to 32%, and NU has a 23-2 record since joining the league. Wisconsin beat Nebraska 50-45 in Doc Sadler’s final year as head coach — the Huskers’ first year in the league — and Wisconsin beat NU on Wednesday.
The Badgers’ defense — which holds foes to 40.8% shooting — has something to do with its ability to win ugly. Illinois, whose opponents shoot 40.9%, is just as good on defense, and even better on offense. The Illini shoot 50% from the floor, led by Ayo Dosunmu, who averages 21 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game and is generally projected as a first-round NBA draft pick.
“Ayo’s as talented a guard as we have in our league,” Hoiberg said of the 6-foot-5 junior who shoots 41.1% from 3-point range. As a team, Illinois shoots 39.3% from 3, which leads the Big Ten and is 11th nationally.
Those are the kinds of percentages Hoiberg wants for his team, and once had at Iowa State. Nebraska currently shoots 30.9% from 3 — 13th in the league, 285th nationally — and its struggles from beyond the arc inform its struggles in Hoiberg’s system.
NU’s guards can get to the rim — since returning to play, 54.5% of the team’s points have come in the paint — but opponents tend to adjust, which means they clog up the lane and Nebraska is stuck trying to unclog the paint with 3s.
And the Huskers can’t. They’re shooting 27.2% on second-half 3s since returning to play. They’re shooting 44.4% — a startling 16 for 36 — on second-half free throws in that three-game span.
“I don’t know what to say any more about that,” Hoiberg said of free throws. “We work on it, we talk about it, we’re just not going out there with any confidence and we’re leaving free points on the board. And that’s deflating. That’s deflating when that happens. It’s deflating when you miss the easy ones.”