With 52 turnovers in last three games, Fred Hoiberg may have to 'throw up the stop sign'

LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg remains a believer in his free-flowing, fast-paced offensive system. He said the opening 10 minutes of Wednesday night's 61-48 loss to Wisconsin show it can work as the Huskers scored 22 points on eight assists.

But the final 30 minutes revealed Nebraska players still struggle with the freedom Hoiberg’s system allows. They’re turning the ball over too much — 17 giveaways at Michigan State, 18 at Minnesota, 17 more against Wisconsin.

Hoiberg isn’t prone to rants, so his words are worth noting as NU readies for Friday night’s home game vs. No. 6 Illinois.

“I hate to throw up the stop sign and get into something every play,” Hoiberg said, “but that’s probably what it’s going to have to come to for a while until we can figure out our turnover issues. And it’s not just the turnovers. It’s the going in and throwing up crazy shots and expecting to get a call. We’re not getting them.”

Nebraska vs. No. 6 Illinois When: 8 p.m. Friday Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena TV: Big Ten Network Radio: 590 AM Omaha, 1400 AM Lincoln