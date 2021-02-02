With COVID behind them, Husker hoops looks ahead to an unprecedented month

LINCOLN — Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg woke up at 3 a.m. on Jan. 15 with a horrible headache, chills, a sore throat, body aches and, worst of all, chest pains.

“I got a little scared, to be honest with you,” said Hoiberg, who has twice had open-heart surgery and is on his second pacemaker.

He had COVID-19 and probably knew that on some level. But hours later he felt good enough to think he maybe just had a 24-hour flu. So he went in to take his daily antigen test, then got back in his car and went home.

“I got the call about 15 minutes later that I’d tested positive,” Hoiberg said.

He returned to NU’s basketball facility, got a confirmation PCR test — which also was positive — and went home. Thus began a difficult, roller coaster week battling the same virus that has taken millions of lives in a worldwide pandemic.

He’d feel good in the mornings before feeling like he’d been “hit by a truck” in the afternoons. Day six of his experience felt closer to day one. And for that first week, basketball was often the furthest thing from Hoiberg’s mind as he worried about his health and “how you’re going to get through the day.”