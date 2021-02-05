With full roster, Fred Hoiberg's Huskers are ready for first game in nearly a month

“It’s almost like the beginning of training camp,” Hoiberg said.

Hoiberg has a friend — MSU coach Tom Izzo — and a son, Jack, who plays for the Spartans, to lean on for advice.

Michigan State just came out of its own 20-day COVID pause with three straight road games in six days. The first, a 67-37 loss at Rutgers, revealed all the foggy effects of a sudden midseason break. MSU played better in a 79-62 loss at Ohio State, then nearly upset Iowa in a 84-78 loss. Jack Hoiberg told his dad that players started to feel their legs returning to them as the week progressed.

The Spartans (8-7, 2-7 Big Ten) also have more chemistry and playing time together than Nebraska (4-8, 0-5). NU had just begun to play its best basketball, Hoiberg said, when COVID spread like “wildfire” through the team.

Starting Saturday, Nebraska looks to find its footing again. Hoiberg said he prefers his team play at the same fast pace, when it’s wise, with Hoiberg frequently substituting players in and out. The basketball team is using a sports scientist, Nebraska Athletic Performance Lab director Chris Bach, to help with load management. Bach travels with the team.