Without Teddy Allen, Huskers' scoring woes continue in loss at Minnesota

The Nebraska men’s basketball team benched and sidelined its top scorer, Teddy Allen, before tipoff Monday night, experiencing the expected scoring slump in a 79-61 loss to Minnesota.
Nebraska played the game without Allen, who is averaging 17.2 points per game, because of a failure to meet “internal expectations,” according to Big Ten Network announcers who talked to coach Fred Hoiberg before the game. Allen was on the bench and greeted teammates as they came off the floor during timeouts.
NU, already the Big Ten’s second-worst scoring offense in league games this season, clearly missed Allen’s presence, even as Shamiel Stevenson, playing well for the third straight game, made 14 points and six rebounds; Lat Mayen scored a career-high 15 points; and Dalano Banton had nine points, six assists and five rebounds. The Huskers committed 18 turnovers and shot just 20% from 3-point range.
Nebraska’s mixture of man and zone defenses frustrated the Gophers, whose top two scorers, Marcus Carr and Liam Robbins, were saddled with game-long foul trouble. At one point, Minnesota missed 17 straight shots as Nebraska went on a 12-0 run.
The Gophers (12-7 overall and 5-7 in the Big Ten) still led by seven, and then 10, once they finally broke the drought with a 3-pointer by Tre’ Williams with 10 minutes, 21 seconds left in the game. Nebraska cut the lead to 59-52 with 6:46 left when Carr and Robbins reentered the game.
Carr, who finished with 19 points and seven assists in just 18 minutes, steadied the ship for the home stretch as Minnesota finished the game on a 18-6 run.
Nebraska fell to 4-10 overall and 0-7 in the Big Ten. The Huskers have lost 24 straight in league play.
Minnesota hit a 3-pointer 14 seconds into the game and never relinquished the lead, as Carr had eight points and five assists before sitting for the final 8:40 of the first half with three fouls. Minnesota led 32-18 when Carr sat down and didn’t give up any of that lead in his absence.
Nebraska’s offense, at least early, relied heavily on aggressive drives to the rim for its points. Stevenson scored 10 first-half points, and Banton made five points at the rim. NU missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the first half as Mayen, in foul trouble much of the season, again accrued three fouls in four minutes.
UM led by as many as 19 before the Huskers’ zone defense started to pay off. Minnesota missed 17 straight shots, and Mayen hit multiple 3s as Nebraska chipped away, slowly, at the lead. Freshman center Eduardo Andre, while not scoring any points, sparked the Huskers at both ends of the floor with three rebounds, two assists and a block.
Allen was replaced in the starting lineup by shooting guard Trevor Lakes, who played four minutes and picked up one foul.
NU next hosts Wisconsin at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.