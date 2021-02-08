Without Teddy Allen, Huskers' scoring woes continues in loss at Minnesota

Carr, who still finished with 19 points and seven assists in just 18 minutes, steadied the ship for the home stretch as Minnesota finished the game on a 18-6 run.

Nebraska fell to 4-10 overall and 0-7 in the Big Ten. The Huskers have lost 24 straight in league play.

Minnesota hit a 3-pointer 14 seconds into the game and never relinquished the lead, as Carr had eight points and five assists before he sat the final 8:40 of the first half with three fouls. Minnesota led 32-18 when Carr sat down, and didn’t give up any of that lead in his absence.

Nebraska’s offense, at least early, relied heavily on aggressive drives to the rim for its points. Stevenson scored ten first half points, and Banton had five points at the rim. NU missed all eight of its 3-point attempts in the first half as Mayen, in foul trouble much of the season, again accrued three fouls in four minutes.

UM led by as many as 19 before the Huskers’ zone defense started to pay off. Minnesota missed 17 straight shots, and Mayen hit multiple 3s as Nebraska chipped away, slowly, at the lead. Freshman center Eduardo Andre, while not scoring any points, sparked the Huskers at both ends of the floor with three rebounds, two assists and a block.