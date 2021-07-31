Youth camp gives former Husker Isaiah Roby chance to give back to community

LINCOLN — More than 200 youth basketball players filled the Speedway Sports Complex on Saturday for the first day of a camp hosted by former Husker Isaiah Roby and trainer Thomas Viglianco.
For Roby, who now plays for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, and Viglianco, the camp was an opportunity to give back to the community.
It was also the fulfillment of a long-standing dream between the two of them.
Roby met Viglianco over four years ago while at Nebraska and started doing workouts with the former professional player. Viglianco said that Roby going to the NBA and the two doing camps was something they had talked about since they began working together.
Roby wanted to have the camp not only because of his relationship with the trainer, but also because similar camps played a role in his development growing up.
“I saw how (Viglianco) interacted with kids, I would come in sometimes to work out and he would be finishing up a workout with a group of kids,” Roby said. “And something that I always had when I was growing up, I was able to go through those camps. That’s where I was able to get noticed.”
Roughly 230 kids attended the first day of the camp on Saturday, according to Viglianco. The day was split into two sessions by grade level, one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the other from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Around 130 participants showed up for the morning session.
That number was higher than they expected.
“When me and Thomas started putting this together, a month or two ago, I think we would’ve been happy with 100 kids,” Roby said. “It was really good to see some familiar faces of kids that I’ve seen at Husker camps or Husker games.”
The camp consisted of a variety of drills, and Roby brought in a number of people to help out, including former Nebraska teammate Glynn Watson. Some current Huskers, such as Trey McGowens, also assisted in leading drills on Saturday.
“This has been a big family ordeal, which has been awesome,” Viglianco said.
There was also a short Q&A session for campers to ask Roby anything they wanted. The questions ranged from what his favorite shoes were and his workout schedule to how difficult mentally it was to go through injuries his rookie year in the NBA.
The mental aspect was a focus of the camp, as well. Viglianco talked to the attendees about the importance of staying strong mentally in basketball, and not getting frustrated by a few missed shots.
He said that he texts Roby before and after every game now that he’s playing professionally. Their relationship has grown over the 4 1/2 years, and many of their conversations don’t even focus on basketball.
“When you can get on that level with somebody and have a friendship like that, it means so much more than the basketball stuff,” Viglianco said.
Roby said he doesn’t know if this camp in Lincoln will turn into something they do consistently over the years, but he wants to continue giving back to the communities that have supported him. Viglianco, on the other hand, said he wants this to be a longtime event, and based on this year’s turnout, he sees the camp attracting more and more attention in the future.
Eventually, Roby said he wants to host a similar camp in his hometown of Dixon, Illinois.
Still, even though Roby now has an NBA-level platform, the relationship he has with Lincoln will always be unique.
“It’s kind of funny because like even some kids, they’re like, ‘Oh, what team do you play for?’” he said. “Some kids just know me as a Nebraska athlete.”
