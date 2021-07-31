Youth camp gives former Husker Isaiah Roby chance to give back to community

LINCOLN — More than 200 youth basketball players filled the Speedway Sports Complex on Saturday for the first day of a camp hosted by former Husker Isaiah Roby and trainer Thomas Viglianco.

For Roby, who now plays for the NBA’s Oklahoma City Thunder, and Viglianco, the camp was an opportunity to give back to the community.

It was also the fulfillment of a long-standing dream between the two of them.

Roby met Viglianco over four years ago while at Nebraska and started doing workouts with the former professional player. Viglianco said that Roby going to the NBA and the two doing camps was something they had talked about since they began working together.

Roby wanted to have the camp not only because of his relationship with the trainer, but also because similar camps played a role in his development growing up.

“I saw how (Viglianco) interacted with kids, I would come in sometimes to work out and he would be finishing up a workout with a group of kids,” Roby said. “And something that I always had when I was growing up, I was able to go through those camps. That’s where I was able to get noticed.”