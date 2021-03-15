Yvan Ouedraogo leaving Nebraska basketball after two seasons

LINCOLN — Yvan Ouedraogo is expected to leave the Nebraska basketball program and enter the transfer portal, a team source confirmed Monday.

The 6-foot-9, 245-pounder played two seasons at NU and set the freshman single-season rebounding record last year. In this past COVID-shortened season, he averaged 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game and started four contests.

Ouedraogo’s minutes went down with the emergence of Eduardo Andre, who became the team’s No. 2 center in the last quarter of the season. Ouedraogo didn’t play in a loss to Northwestern or the Big Ten tournament game against Penn State.

The big man from Bordeaux, France — still 18 years old — will have three years of eligibility remaining. In the post, the Huskers still have Andre, starter Derrick Walker and incoming freshman Wilhelm Breidenbach, who better fits coach Fred Hoiberg's offense.

Ouedraogo was one of many Huskers who contracted COVID in January and had a difficult offseason in part because, back home in France, he could do only limited workouts because of a hard pandemic lockdown. His best game — an 11-point, 19-rebound performance against Northwestern in 2020, was also infamous. He missed 8 of 9 free throws, contributing to a night in which Nebraska made 8 of 30 at the line in an 81-76 loss.