Motion to dismiss hearing scheduled in Nebraska players' lawsuit against Big Ten

Another key date is on the calendar as eight Nebraska football players move forward in their lawsuit against the Big Ten for its decision to postpone fall sports.

The Lancaster County district court has set a motion to dismiss hearing for Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m., when it will hear arguments about whether to continue proceedings. The move is anticipated considering the league indicated at the initial hearing Aug. 27 it would seek to throw out the case.

The Big Ten has until the end of Friday to file a brief on the motion to dismiss. It will likely include many of the same arguments it laid out in a 23-page document filed Aug. 31, when it called the lawsuit a “fishing expedition” and asserted that proof of an 11-3 vote by the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in favor of postponing fall sports would be enough to end the legal proceedings.