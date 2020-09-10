Motion to dismiss hearing scheduled in Nebraska players' lawsuit against Big Ten

Another key date is on the calendar as eight Nebraska football players move forward in their lawsuit against the Big Ten for its decision to postpone fall sports.
The Lancaster County district court has set a motion to dismiss hearing for Sept. 25 at 2:30 p.m., when it will hear arguments about whether to continue proceedings. The move is anticipated considering the league indicated at the initial hearing Aug. 27 it would seek to throw out the case.
The Big Ten has until the end of Friday to file a brief on the motion to dismiss. It will likely include many of the same arguments it laid out in a 23-page document filed Aug. 31, when it called the lawsuit a “fishing expedition” and asserted that proof of an 11-3 vote by the Council of Presidents and Chancellors in favor of postponing fall sports would be enough to end the legal proceedings.
That argument was filed by the league as part of a motion for expedited discovery that Judge Susan Strong granted with a deadline that arrives Saturday. The Big Ten has until then to produce documents reflecting whether an official vote was taken on the decision, including the official tally, but not including how individual members voted. It must also reveal in full its governing documents and bylaws. It previously submitted 13 pages of bylaws to the court last week but redacted more than 11 full pages.
The court ruled the league does not have to produce all medical assessments, studies and data between July 1 and Aug. 12 — the day after the postponement announcement came down — that went into the decision to postpone.
After the Big Ten files its brief on a motion to dismiss Friday, Nebraska player reps have until Sept. 18 to oppose the motion. Arguments will focus solely on the merits of the case.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!