If Joe Petsick were recruiting football prospects to Nebraska, the first place he would take them is the parking lot.

Specifically, the U-shaped lot east of Memorial Stadium. It’s the one place on campus where the school’s plan for the future of Husker athletics is on full display.

Look west to the football field, where autumn sellouts have been as sure as the falling leaves. To the north is the early stage of what will be a new $155 million state-of-the-art building that will house football and be a hub for all student-athletes.

And to the east … the College of Business?

Petsick — who ran his own company before joining the college as an “executive in residence” — is a Husker fan who long thought an era was coming in which college athletes could profit financially from their name, image and likeness (NIL). That moment arrives Thursday, when amateur athletes for the first time are allowed to broker deals with businesses, brands and individuals for monetary gain.

Nebraska is ready.

Years of research and preparation have gone into Thursday’s NIL kickoff, including its partnership in March 2020 with Opendorse — a Lincoln-based athlete-marketing platform. The school is also armed with educational programming and internal support structures for student-athletes.

Now on the edge of a new frontier, the same school that pioneered the value of weightlifting and nutrition thinks it is innovating again. With the combined power of athletic-department resources, on-campus cooperation and a rabid Husker fan base, Big Red may be uniquely positioned to benefit from the fundamental change to the NCAA model.

“In my mind, NIL is the new facilities war,” said Petsick, who helped craft much of Nebraska’s strategy. “All the things they need to be successful will literally be like a football field’s length away from each other. I think that’s really impactful.”

HERE COMES THE MONEY

About 100 fans showed up to ask Scott Frost questions at a Kearney's “Big Red Blitz” stop in mid-June. The football coach had one for them, too.

Does everybody know what NIL means?

A few hands went up. Frost joked that’s good — maybe they can explain it to him.

“Pretty much it’s just money,” Frost said. “Nobody’s sure what’s going to happen with all this but that’s why this is starting.”

Student-athletes will be entering an arena already occupied by professional athletes and “influencers.” Business opportunities could arise through commercials, podcasts, autograph sessions, apparel lines and private lessons. Fans could pay them to give speeches or personalized video shoutouts. A movement is underway to explore group licensing deals, which would allow players to opt in for the creation of video games or individual jerseys.

Social media will also factor in heavily.

The number of followers a student-athlete has — and how engaged that following is — will affect earning potential, which is why Nebraska recently began encouraging fans to follow players on their individual accounts.

Exactly how the Huskers and other athletes can make money from their online activity varies by deal but can include:

SPONSORED POSTS

Brands will pay student-athletes to promote a certain product. Runza is the first in-state example of this — it's offering a single, flat payment to the first 100 college athletes in the state regardless of school or sport who promote its rewards app.

Other similar deals can be adjusted based on the size of one’s social-media audience or incentivized by how many people complete an action through the link provided on a student-athlete’s account. A general starting point for someone with 10,000 followers is $100 to $200 per post, increasing to thousands per post for high-end athletes.

BRAND REP/AMBASSADOR

A company can send products to a student-athlete for free to promote on their account, paying a fixed amount or an incentivized rate depending on how many conversions they drive.

PERSONALIZED EXPERIENCES

Fans can pay to get exclusive information, like early access to content.

Many former Huskers already capitalized on the market. Team USA volleyball player Jordan Larson has more than 88,000 Instagram followers and is involved with Nike and others. Her ex-teammate Sarah Pavan is an ambassador for an athletic apparel line. One-time NU running back Rex Burkhead (182,000 Instagram followers) is active on Cameo, which allows fans to pay for personalized messages from him. Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Jordan Burroughs (697,000 Instagram followers) promotes his wrestling camp.

Among the most-followed current Huskers are football quarterback Adrian Martinez (38K on Instagram; 44K on Twitter), volleyball outside hitter Lexi Sun (75K on Instagram; 13K on Twitter) and five-star basketball recruit Bryce McGowens (20K on Instagram). Sun has already applied for an LLC to form her own business and announced a fashion line Wednesday with sales starting at 12 a.m. on Thursday.

“All we can do is try to adjust to it as well as we can,” Frost said. “But the positive is I think Nebraska athletes stand to benefit from it as much as anyone in the country.”

NIL BEYOND ATHLETICS

NIL has been the No. 1 priority for Garrett Klassy since he arrived at Nebraska two years ago. Thursday, he said, will feel like Christmas morning.

Klassy — NU’s interim athletic director after Bill Moos retired this week — was a busy man Wednesday in what is an “extremely fluid” NIL environment. Administration was still working with its general counsel to finish its NIL policy that morning, even before the NCAA Division I Council approved the interim national guidelines in the afternoon.

Like every other school, Nebraska had to wait until the final hours to communicate final do’s and don’ts to its athletes as well as staff, donors and season-ticket holders in a changing landscape. If and when permanent federal legislation passes on the matter, the rules will likely change again.

“We have quite a few people that are going to take advantage of (NIL) starting at midnight,” Klassy said Wednesday.

The early national climate will be diverse. NU will operate under a blend of NCAA, state and school rules and take a three-pronged approach under its #NILbraska program:

1. An education piece, called “Ready Now,” facilitated through NU’s partnership with Opendorse. Opendorse will assess Huskers' social-media accounts while guiding them on best practices to attract followers and opportunities.

2. Mandatory sessions for student-athletes run by the school’s Life Skills department. They include personal strength assessments, how to build personal brands and financial literacy lessons.

3. Cooperation with other colleges on campus. Student-athletes will be able to work with students who are knowledgeable in other fields with NIL potential — including law, journalism and business.

This third prong, dubbed “Accelerate,” is the most unique to Nebraska because it will be a university initiative instead of one for the athletic department.

Petsick, who helped conceive the idea with Klassy after a chance encounter at an alumni event early in 2020, said most schools are focusing on how to help student-athletes make money. Nebraska, he said, will treat student-athletes as startup companies, teaching them how to build a business around themselves and develop skills that will last a lifetime.

To avoid further overscheduling athletes, these sessions will manifest as “pop-up classes” — lasting eight weeks and worth one credit hour — in which regular students and student-athletes mix to learn and work together.

An observation hit Petsick one day that the qualities of an elite athlete and an elite businessperson are similar. He made a list of about 30 Nebraska athletes and noted that most have gone on to success after sports.

“The reality is all the attributes that typically allow these student-athletes to become as good at their sports as they are at a Division I school are really easy to transfer into entrepreneurship,” Petsick said. “What it comes down to is both groups use failure as fuel.”



UNTAPPED MARKET

The first paid deal that occurred through Opendorse was a sponsored tweet from Prince Amukamara in 2013.

The company — founded by former Nebraska football players Blake Lawrence and Adi Kunalic — helped a former Husker that day. Now it will aid current ones while also managing a host of other partnerships across college and pro sports.

“It feels like things are coming full circle,” said Sam Weber, Opendorse senior director of communications. “We’re incredibly excited to take it head on.”

Nebraska student-athletes will have an Opendorse account in which they indicate what deals they’d like to participate in (podcasts, public appearances, Instagram posts, etc.) and ones they’d like to avoid (involving, for example, alcohol sales). On Thursday, they will be able to “opt in” to so-called Opendorse Deals, a portal where brands and fans can browse and book athletes they want.

Right now, Weber said, all offers through Opendorse Deals will be initiated by interested outside parties. Student-athletes will receive a phone notification if they have a deal to review.

Lawrence tweeted this week he anticipates 75% of student-athletes in revenue sports will earn at least $2,000 per year. The same goes for 25% of those in nonrevenue sports.

Weber expects the untapped market to flood with proposals in Nebraska. Some brands won’t even seek a return on investment, per se, but want the prestige that comes with associating with the Huskers.

“I think the general consumer or general media member is going to be shocked by the volume of opportunities that there are on Day 1, on Week 1 and Month 1 around the country,” Weber said. “Nebraska is not going to be any different.”

Many areas still need clarification and interpretation, Klassy said.

What if Nike wanted to sponsor an athlete at Nebraska, which is an Adidas school? Right now the policy is to allow it, just not during actual competitions.

Sam Weber “It feels like things are coming full circle. We’re incredibly excited to take it head on.” — Sam Weber, Opendorse senior director of communications

The biggest unknown to the athletic department is whether it can be directly involved in vetting offers to its athletes and whether its creative staff can generate content for them for business purposes. Current Huskers must disclose any NIL activity to the school within 14 days of an agreement.

“We would love to be involved as much as possible so we can be sure these student-athletes are getting the best support possible,” Klassy said.

Meanwhile, Creighton is set to use state law as its standard moving forward. It partnered with Opendorse in November and is continuing to educate its participants about what is permissible.

Wrote CU Associate Athletic Director Kevin Sarver: “Our athletics staff and student-athletes will be learning together for the foreseeable future as we all try to navigate through this new world of NIL.”

ADAPT OR DIE

Mo Barry thought about the NFL for a time. He went through the predraft process early in 2020 and fielded multiple inquiries about business opportunities along the way.

“They didn’t benefit me at all,” Barry said.

The former Husker linebacker and co-captain in 2019 shakes his head when trying to wrap his mind around the new world for student-athletes. He understands the transfer portal. But NIL sounds to him like turning collegiate athletes into professionals.

“I think it messes up the whole dynamic of college football,” Barry said. “Money changes people faster than anything in the world. Power and influence outside of the sport changes people, as well.”

Barry said he and many of his former teammates were consistent on one point in college — the more money they had, the more they spent. He figures he was too young to be worrying about income and sponsorships on top of football and classes.

“You don’t understand financial literacy until you have to pay every single bill of your existence,” said Barry, now a real-estate agent in Omaha. “You just told collegiate players that the money is now. That’s very dangerous to an immature or young mind.”

He wonders about introducing marketing agents to teenagers or how NIL may be a thin veil for boosters paying players to attend their school. What about locker-room jealousy of the big earners? Some athletes, he knows, will shift their focus from improving their game and character to gaining followers and endorsements.

But, as Frost said in Kearney, nothing will stop that train from coming down the tracks now. Adapt or die.

Here comes #NILbraska. The Huskers are betting on a payoff.

“If you aren’t all in, you’re probably going to be a little bit of a dinosaur and become extinct because this is where it’s headed,” Klassy said. “And we need to be prepared for it.”

Omaha World-Herald: Big Red Don't miss a moment of Nebraska athletics. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.