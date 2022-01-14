NCAA filing shows how Husker athletics lost millions in revenue during pandemic

The NU athletic department report shows at least some of the contributions that covered that operating loss, as the revenues in the report totaled $92,093,093 while the expenses totaled $104,087,284, for a difference just shy of $12 million.

Nebraska athletics typically makes enough revenue to donate $10 million to the academic side of the university. That changed in 2020-21 when the Big Ten's COVID restrictions on attendance almost erased NU's ticket revenue until spring sports like baseball were able to have fans. NU reported tickets sales of $706,138, with $384,136 coming from baseball. In fiscal year 2019-20, that total was $39,850,115.

NU still made $35,984,007 on its media rights deal, most of that coming from a Big Ten payout that should be around $50 million in fiscal year 2021-22. All league teams secured that payout when the Big Ten reversed its original decision to postpone a fall 2020 football season by staging a truncated nine-game schedule.

“We were really fortunate the Big Ten found a way to play,” Alberts said in late December.