NCAA grants extra year of eligibility for fall sports athletes

LINCOLN — The NCAA Division I Board of Governors on Friday granted an extra year of eligibility to fall sports athletes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
The widely-expected decision is similar in kind to the one the NCAA made for spring sport athletes who lost part or all of their seasons due to the pandemic. The difference? Fall sports athletes may still get their full seasons — either this fall or in winter/spring of 2021.
The blanket waiver could allow for a true free year of collegiate sports. The Nebraska volleyball team, for example, could have a full season next spring and still return, for the following season seniors Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun, Jazz Sweet and Hayley Densburger. Creighton volleyball's four seniors could do the same.
Typical scholarship limits for fall sports will be expanded in 2021-2022 to accommodate the waiver. Only senior sport athletes will not count against the scholarship limits. The waiver doesn't require schools to offer an extra year of scholarship money to those athletes; it just allows for schools, who choose to afford the extra cost, to do so.
As it related to spring sports, Nebraska chose to honor those partial scholarships and roster spots. Wisconsin, for example, did not.
The discussion could be a little different, though, when it relates to full scholarship sports like football and volleyball. While the cost is more, the value of keeping a highly valued player for an extra year has its draw, too.
Nebraska football currently has 13 seniors on scholarship. Under Friday's ruling, all of them can play in fall 2021 season.
Other decisions made Friday by the Division I Board of Governors:
» Schools are prohibited from requiring student-athletes to waive legal rights regarding COVID-19 as a condition of athletics participation.
» Schools are prohibited from canceling or reducing athletics scholarships if a college athlete in any sport opts not to participate due to COVID-19.
» Student-athletes who do not enroll full time during the 2020 fall term have flexibility in the progress-toward-degree requirements that must be met for eligibility in future terms.
The NCAA said it would attempt to stage fall sports championships — including the volleyball Final Four — in the spring, albeit in a scaled-down version, so long as the status of the coronavirus pandemic allows for it.
“We want to provide opportunities for student-athletes whenever possible,” said Texas State president Denise Trauth, who is currently acting Board chairwoman. “We understand it will be complicated and different, and we’re not certain how it will look. But we believe it’s important to try to give students that championship experience.”
