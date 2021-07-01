Nebraska athletes are making the most of new NIL era

Within 10 minutes of Matt Sichterman’s first-ever sponsored post on Twitter, the Nebraska offensive lineman was put on blast.
Sichterman is a fifth-year junior who in the spring became a lead contender for NU’s starting job at right guard. On Thursday, he was a pitch man for the merits of a delivery service called GoPuff while inviting his nearly 4,000 followers to sign up.
Darren Rovell — a well-known national sports business reporter with more than two million Twitter followers — used the tweet as an example of a successful marketing campaign from the service.
“Sichterman… takes the bait,” Rovell wrote.
“Big dawgs gotta eat!” Sichterman quickly replied. “If by bait you mean free snacks, then I’m in bud. Who’s next? #NIL”
Big dawgs gotta eat! If by bait you mean free snacks😋🤑 then I’m in bud @darrenrovell. Who’s next?? 👀🤝 #NIL https://t.co/ogjssgfpXM— Matt Sichterman (@mattsichterman) July 1, 2021
Thursday was the breakthrough day for college student-athletes across the country as they could begin profiting off their NIL — name, image and likeness — for the first time in the history of the NCAA model.
It included surreal sights from current Huskers that never before would have been legal. Volleyball player Lexi Sun launched her own apparel line and began issuing for-pay personalized videos to fans. Football receiver Omar Manning announced which agency would represent his NIL interests. Men’s basketball brothers Trey and Bryce McGowens partnered with two local bars to create a podcast.
“We are in as good a time as any to be in collegiate sports,” Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez said in a video release from the football program.
Some endorsements were singular and specific, like NU defensive lineman Casey Rogers recommending a Lincoln dog trainer and O-lineman Cam Jurgens directing his followers to a fireworks outlet in his hometown of Beatrice.
Others were broader in scope — football players Austin Allen, Jimari Butler, Blaise Gunnerson and Jaquez Yant joined basketball guard Kobe Webster and others who accepted a flat $50 offer Runza extended to the first 100 in-state college athletes to sign up and promote their rewards app.
Nebraska pitcher Cade Povich, who has long snacked on Skittles during his baseball starts, tagged the candy brand on Twitter looking to partner up. Outside linebacker Caleb Tannor released a 30-second video backing a Lincoln-based apparel company.
The dominant brand on day one, though, was GoPuff, which made national headlines by offering any student-athlete, regardless of sport, an undisclosed amount if they signed up through the Opendorse platform and posted about it. Upwards of 20 Nebraska football players accepted the proposal as evidenced by their Twitter accounts.
Said Nebraska Interim Athletic Director Garrett Klassy on Sports Nightly: “This is one of the most transformational summers in college athletics history.”
