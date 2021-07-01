Nebraska athletes are making the most of new NIL era

Within 10 minutes of Matt Sichterman’s first-ever sponsored post on Twitter, the Nebraska offensive lineman was put on blast.

Sichterman is a fifth-year junior who in the spring became a lead contender for NU’s starting job at right guard. On Thursday, he was a pitch man for the merits of a delivery service called GoPuff while inviting his nearly 4,000 followers to sign up.

Darren Rovell — a well-known national sports business reporter with more than two million Twitter followers — used the tweet as an example of a successful marketing campaign from the service.

“Sichterman… takes the bait,” Rovell wrote.

“Big dawgs gotta eat!” Sichterman quickly replied. “If by bait you mean free snacks, then I’m in bud. Who’s next? #NIL”

Thursday was the breakthrough day for college student-athletes across the country as they could begin profiting off their NIL — name, image and likeness — for the first time in the history of the NCAA model.