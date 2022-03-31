Nebraska athletic department nixes multimedia deal with JMI Sports after negotiations stall

The Nebraska athletic department’s long-term multimedia rights negotiations with JMI Sports have stopped, NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts announced Thursday, prompting NU to remove contract approval from next week’s Board of Regents meeting.

“We don’t anticipate bringing any additional proposal from JMI forward but will continue to evaluate short- and long-term options for our multi-media rights,” Alberts said in a statement. “We will make a decision that is in the best long-term interest of Nebraska to ensure that Husker Athletics is positioned for success in a changing collegiate athletics landscape.”

A 12-year, $215-million deal was reportedly in the works between NU and JMI. Nebraska had other company deals on the table that it can explore, or the athletic department can continue to keep its multimedia operation in house as it has since July 2021.

While in-house operations allow NU to control production and potentially gain more revenue, the school also has to account for all salaries and overhead. Further, so long as multimedia rights are in-house, Nebraska cannot leverage name, image and likeness rules to have student-athletes on its shows for paid interviews. A third-party rights holder could, and does in other markets.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.