Nebraska athletics administrator Pat Logsdon to retire after more than 40 years with Huskers

LINCOLN — A veteran in the Nebraska athletic department will retire Aug. 2 after more than four decades with the Huskers.

Pat Logsdon, most recently a Nebraska deputy athletic director and the Senior Woman Administrator, will retire with 42 years in the department. She’s been the SWA since 2008 and acts as a liaison between NU, the Big Ten and the NCAA.

“It has been an honor to serve the Nebraska Athletic Department and spend my entire career in athletics at a school I love,” Logsdon said in a statement. “Over the years, I have had the opportunity to work with so many talented and dedicated professionals and develop great friendships and long-lasting relationships. I have also had the good fortune to work with tremendous coaches and great student-athletes who have achieved at the championship level in their sport and in the classroom.”

Logsdon started at NU in 1979, working with the Husker football program for 23 seasons. She was Nebraska’s director of football operations after Tom Osborne put her in that role in 1997, becoming the first woman in Division I to serve in that capacity. In 2003, she moved over to associate athletic director for administration, and in 2008 took over the Senior Woman Administrator role.