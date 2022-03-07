Nebraska Athletics and JMI Sports to partner on $215 million multimedia rights deal

One year after bringing its multimedia rights in-house, Nebraska Athletics is set to once again partner with an outside company.

The school and Athletic Director Trev Alberts confirmed in a statement to The World-Herald on Monday that it will once again outsource its multimedia rights to a third-party entity. The move is pending approval by the university Board of Regents in April.

That entity is JMI Sports, a San Diego-based company which is already a full partner of Kentucky and Pitt athletics. It also is a partial partner with schools like Notre Dame and Clemson and works with the Mount West, Ivy League and Patriot League according to its website.

Its deal with Nebraska is worth $215 million over 12 years — nearly $18 million annually — a World-Herald source confirmed. It would go into effect July 1.

“We are confident this potential agreement would ensure Husker Athletics is positioned for success in a changing collegiate athletics landscape,” Alberts said in the statement.

Nebraska brought its rights in-house in the summer of 2021 after 15 years with Learfield/IMG College. That IMG deal was worth $72 million to the university over its last six years ($12 million annually). NU left on the table a $13 million contract from Learfield beginning last year to forge its own path.

The shift to an internal operation — a decision made by former A.D. Bill Moos and supported by senior deputy AD Garrett Klassy — required the athletic department to expand its manpower to take on significantly more work, especially with advertising. They touted the move as one that would allow NU to get the most out of its brand value. It built a radio studio in East Stadium and shortened its flagship daily radio program, Sports Nightly, from three hours to two.

NU lists four full-time employees and one intern with the Huskers Radio Network. Huskers Athletic Partners — which assists the network serving as the advertising branch — has six full-time employees and an intern.

Multimedia rights in college sports are wide-ranging. They include stadium signage, radio broadcasts, digital media, branding, program ads, event sponsorships and more. JMI Sports describes its services to Kentucky as an “extension” of the school, focusing on expanding corporate partnerships across multimedia platforms.

The full statement from Alberts:

“Nebraska Athletics moved our multi-media rights and radio network operation in-house last year, and the venture has been successful due to the hard work and dedication of our Huskers Athletics Partners and Huskers Radio Network teams. The decision to keep our multi-media rights in-house allowed for the opportunity to thoughtfully evaluate the advantages and disadvantages of an internal program while multimedia rights companies reset themselves for a post-pandemic marketplace. After thoughtful consideration and feedback, we believe the best model is for Husker Athletics to return its MMR rights to an industry expert. We are proposing to enter into a contract with JMI Sports LLC for a long-term MMR agreement, beginning on July 1, 2022. We have reviewed the proposed agreement with the Board of Regents’ Business and Finance Committee and the item will go before the full Board for consideration in April. We are confident this potential agreement would ensure Husker Athletics is positioned for success in a changing collegiate athletics landscape.”​

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.