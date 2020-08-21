Nebraska athletics announces additional cost-saving measures to offset loss of football revenue

LINCOLN — More cost-saving measures are on the way at Nebraska in the wake of a postponed fall football season, the athletic department announced in a statement Friday.

With the door closed on Big Ten fall football — and the looming economic shortfall of between $80 million to $120 million for the NU athletic department — 51 staff members will be furloughed from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. All other staffers in the department will take a 10% salary reduction during the same time period.

In combination with June measures that included the elimination of 17 positions in athletics and a 10% reduction in overall expenses for the 2021 fiscal year, Nebraska estimates the moves will net a savings of about $3 million for the athletic department.

“The postponement of the fall sports season, and specifically the football season, has put us in the position of making some very difficult decisions that impact every member of our staff,” Athletic Director Bill Moos said in the release. “In my three decades as an athletic director, I have always said that people are our most valuable resource and there is no question that is true here at Nebraska. These are outstanding staff members and great people, and that is what makes this a particularly tough day.”