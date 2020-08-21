Nebraska athletics announces additional cost-saving measures to offset loss of football revenue

LINCOLN — More cost-saving measures are on the way at Nebraska in the wake of a postponed fall football season, the athletic department announced in a statement Friday.
With the door closed on Big Ten fall football — and the looming economic shortfall of between $80 million to $120 million for the NU athletic department — 51 staff members will be furloughed from Sept. 1 through Dec. 31. All other staffers in the department will take a 10% salary reduction during the same time period.
In combination with June measures that included the elimination of 17 positions in athletics and a 10% reduction in overall expenses for the 2021 fiscal year, Nebraska estimates the moves will net a savings of about $3 million for the athletic department.
“The postponement of the fall sports season, and specifically the football season, has put us in the position of making some very difficult decisions that impact every member of our staff,” Athletic Director Bill Moos said in the release. “In my three decades as an athletic director, I have always said that people are our most valuable resource and there is no question that is true here at Nebraska. These are outstanding staff members and great people, and that is what makes this a particularly tough day.”
Moos told The World-Herald earlier this week he isn’t looking to cut any of the school’s 22 varsity sports programs. That wasn’t the case at Iowa on Friday as the school eliminated four programs — men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and men’s tennis — to help combat lost revenue it projects at around $100 million.
Two of Nebraska’s three revenue-generating sports will no longer play this fall in the wake of the Big Ten’s decision last week. Football alone made a profit of $59.76 million in the 2019 fiscal year. Volleyball made $212,061.
That same year, NU reported an overall surplus of $12.085 million. The athletic department gave $5 million of that to the university to fund scholarships for non-student-athletes and another $5 million went to the chancellor to be used at his discretion for the university's academic mission.
The university’s other 14 nonrevenue sports — totaling 19 teams — are beach volleyball, rifle, bowling, baseball, women’s basketball, golf, wrestling, swimming, tennis, softball, women’s soccer, gymnastics, cross country and track and field. Those operated at a combined loss of $24.6 million in the 2019 fiscal year — a total that Moos said the Huskers essentially make with two home football games, and that’s before television and multimedia rights. Nebraska made $30.155 million in football ticket sales alone in 2019.
Nebraska recently introduced the “Day by Day” campaign, asking fans for donations to help offset costs. It has already pushed back numerous capital ventures, most notably the new $155 million football facility project that was supposed to break ground beyond North Stadium this summer. The Huskers planned to replace the Memorial Stadium FieldTurf — last put in for $380,000 in 2013 — but have tabled that indefinitely.
Coach Scott Frost lobbied for fall football before the Big Ten’s decision earlier this month, saying the economic fallout of postponement would be wide-ranging.
“The biggest factor is if we don't play football, we’re not going to be able to pay for anything until we start making money here again,” Frost said.
evan.bland@owh.com
