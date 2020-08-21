Nebraska athletics announces furloughs, closes training table amid budget crunch

In an interview with The World-Herald on Thursday, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos said the furloughs are preferred to cutting sports because employees can be brought back to work in the following semester while retaining their benefits and health insurance.

"We don't have events, and there's nothing happening that includes fans, crowds, and all that," Moos said of using furloughs. "That makes sense to use furloughs with those people — as short a time as possible — until we get through this and get them back to work. A winter or spring football schedule would work in that way."

In combination with June measures that included the elimination of 17 positions in athletics and a 10% reduction in overall expenses for the 2021 fiscal year, Nebraska estimates the moves will net a savings of about $3 million for the athletic department.