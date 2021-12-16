Nebraska Athletics hires Marquita Armstead as Senior Woman Administrator

Nebraska has hired Marquita Armstead as Executive Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator, the athletic department announced on Thursday.
Armstead comes to NU from the University of South Florida, where she served in a similar role since March 2016.
“I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to join the Nebraska Athletics, and to continue to build upon the success that has been established there,” Armstead said in a press release. “Nebraska’s commitment to academic and athletic excellence is second to none. I would like to thank Trev Alberts, the search committee, and the senior staff members for giving me the chance to join their team. This opportunity will allow me to further my commitment to serve student-athletes, coaches, and staff at the highest level. My family and I are thrilled to be Cornhuskers.”
At USF, she served as the sport administrator for men’s and women’s basketball, and had previous sport oversight of softball, men’s soccer, women’s tennis and as the secondary sport administrator for football. Armstead also oversaw several student-athlete support departments.
“We are excited to have Marquita Armstead and her family join Nebraska Athletics,” Athletic Director Trev Alberts said. “During the search and interview process, it was evident that Marquita cares deeply about student-athletes and their success both personally and athletically. She will bring a calm, confident and competitive demeanor and is a great addition to our staff.”
With the Huskers, she will have sport supervision for men’s basketball and volleyball and will be a member of the Big Ten Sport Management Council. She also will have oversight of athletic medicine, sports psychology, the athletic performance lab (NAPL), strength and conditioning, performance nutrition, Title IX and gender equity.
Armstead will start at Nebraska on Feb. 1, succeeding Pat Logsdon, who is retiring after more than four decades with Nebraska Athletics.
“Marquita is highly respected and regarded in the college athletics industry, and is an ultimate professional,” Logsdon said. “She has outstanding leadership skills and has established strong relationships with coaches and student-athletes. I have no doubt she will have a terrific impact on our athletic department.”