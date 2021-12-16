Nebraska Athletics hires Marquita Armstead as Senior Woman Administrator

Nebraska has hired Marquita Armstead as Executive Associate Athletic Director and Senior Woman Administrator, the athletic department announced on Thursday.

Armstead comes to NU from the University of South Florida, where she served in a similar role since March 2016.

“I am honored and humbled to be given the opportunity to join the Nebraska Athletics, and to continue to build upon the success that has been established there,” Armstead said in a press release. “Nebraska’s commitment to academic and athletic excellence is second to none. I would like to thank Trev Alberts, the search committee, and the senior staff members for giving me the chance to join their team. This opportunity will allow me to further my commitment to serve student-athletes, coaches, and staff at the highest level. My family and I are thrilled to be Cornhuskers.”

At USF, she served as the sport administrator for men’s and women’s basketball, and had previous sport oversight of softball, men’s soccer, women’s tennis and as the secondary sport administrator for football. Armstead also oversaw several student-athlete support departments.