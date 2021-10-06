Nebraska athletics names Doug Ewald as new chief financial officer

Nebraska sports has a new chief financial officer.
The athletic department announced Wednesday the hire of Doug Ewald as executive associate athletic director and CFO. Ewald spent the past three years at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska Medical Center as vice chancellor for business, finance and business development.
Ewald — with more than 30 years in the financial and accounting industries — will oversee NU’s business operations and play a key role as part of the senior administrative staff of Athletic Director Trev Alberts.
“I am thrilled to add Doug Ewald to our senior staff in Husker Athletics,” Alberts said in a statement. “Doug brings a diverse set of experience in the financial, accounting and business world to our team. He is a proven leader with a history of sound fiscal decision-making and strategic financial planning. The business model of college athletics is undergoing unprecedented change, and we are fortunate to have a veteran leader in place to help us navigate this crucial period.”
Nebraska’s previous CFO was John Jentz, whom former A.D. Shawn Eichorst hired in January 2014. Jentz is no longer listed as part of the university’s online staff directory.
Ewald held a major role within UNO and UNMC, overseeing all budget, finance, operational and administrative services supported by more than 600 employees. His résumé includes working as Nebraska’s tax commissioner under Gov. Dave Heineman from 2006-13, when he restructured operations to include the use of electronic tax-return filing.
Jentz also was with Union Pacific for 17 years, eventually serving as its director of state tax compliance, audit and financial reporting. He’s also been with Omaha-based KPMG and Lincoln-based Ameritas.
“It is a privilege to serve as the CFO for Husker Athletics,” Ewald said in a release. “The success of the athletic department is an important part of the Nebraska culture, and I appreciate the confidence that Trev Alberts, Chancellor (Ronnie) Green, and President (Ted) Carter have placed in me. I look forward to joining the senior staff in Husker athletics, as we develop a business model that contributes to our unity of purpose.”
Business models are in flux across college athletics and at Nebraska. Name, image and likeness (NIL) dealings for student-athletes are still only a few months old and schools are continuing to emerge from the financial hit of the pandemic. NU this summer also brought its multimedia rights in-house in a major transition. Meanwhile, the Huskers are in the midst of building a new $155 million facility for student-athletes among other capital projects.
