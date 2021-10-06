Nebraska athletics names Doug Ewald as new chief financial officer

Nebraska sports has a new chief financial officer.

The athletic department announced Wednesday the hire of Doug Ewald as executive associate athletic director and CFO. Ewald spent the past three years at the University of Nebraska at Omaha and University of Nebraska Medical Center as vice chancellor for business, finance and business development.

Ewald — with more than 30 years in the financial and accounting industries — will oversee NU’s business operations and play a key role as part of the senior administrative staff of Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

“I am thrilled to add Doug Ewald to our senior staff in Husker Athletics,” Alberts said in a statement. “Doug brings a diverse set of experience in the financial, accounting and business world to our team. He is a proven leader with a history of sound fiscal decision-making and strategic financial planning. The business model of college athletics is undergoing unprecedented change, and we are fortunate to have a veteran leader in place to help us navigate this crucial period.”

Nebraska’s previous CFO was John Jentz, whom former A.D. Shawn Eichorst hired in January 2014. Jentz is no longer listed as part of the university’s online staff directory.