Nebraska athletics will soon take over its own multimedia operation

One of the most well-known brands in college sports is bringing its considerable multimedia operation in-house.

The Nebraska athletic department is moving on from longtime partner Learfield/IMG College and won’t renew the existing contract that runs through June 30, it confirmed in a statement to The World-Herald on Monday. Nebraska Senior Deputy Athletic Director Garrett Klassy said the relationship with Learfield/IMG College has been “great” and the company will continue to work with NU in licensing, ticketing and digital.

The decision means Nebraska will begin to expand its manpower to take on significantly more work, especially with advertising, as Husker Sports Network becomes an in-house entity. NU said it is in the process of contacting partners, affiliates and current staff.

“We plan to release more details surrounding our multimedia rights as we get closer to the expiration of our current contract,” Klassy said.

Multimedia rights in college sports are wide-ranging. They include stadium signage, radio broadcasts, digital media, branding, program ads, event sponsorships and more.