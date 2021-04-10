Nebraska bowling defeats Arkansas State for 11th national title

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nebraska bowling defeated Arkansas State 4-1 in the best-of-seven NCAA championship match Saturday night. The Huskers are now 11-time national champions with five IBC and six NCAA national titles.

The Huskers fell 224-217 in the first game of the best-of-seven series, but the Huskers dominated the next four to win the title for the first time since 2015.

“I could not be more proud of this group. They just kept pushing and grinding until they reached their ultimate goal," Nebraska coach Paul Klempa said. "The team executed both physically and emotionally exactly how we had planned and prepared. They deserve this win and will celebrate it for some time to come.

"... After this very difficult year for everyone, our athletic department could really use a boost and have a reason to celebrate. We are so happy to be able to bring this back to them and celebrate this with everyone in Nebraska Athletics and Husker fans around the globe."

The Huskers bounced back to win the second game 235-194, took the third 201-190 and claimed the fourth 179-162.

The Huskers trailed by nine after five frames in the final game, but they pulled ahead to win 198-170.