Nebraska bowling reaches NCAA championship match
BOWLING

Nebraska bowling reaches NCAA championship match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nebraska knocked off top-seeded McKendree on Friday to reach the NCAA bowling championship match.

The Huskers fell 1,104-994 in the traditional match to begin the series.

Nebraska evened the series at 1-1 by winning the five-game baker series. The Huskers led by 40 after the first game and kept extending their lead before winning the match 1,074-916,

Nebraska fell behind 2-1 in the final best-of-seven baker match, but won the final three games to advance to the championship match for the 10th time.

Nebraska will face the winner of Saturday's McKendree/Arkansas State match in the final, which will be broadcast on ESPNU Saturday at 6 p.m.

