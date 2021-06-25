Nebraska coaches react to retirement of A.D. Bill Moos

Gary Pepin first heard the news from an assistant coach on his way to work Friday morning.

Bill Moos is retiring, effective this week. Nebraska will be looking for a new athletic director.

By 10:40 a.m. NU’s longtime track and field coach was part of a brief Zoom call with other Husker coaches and Moos, who expressed confidence in the “solid foundation” Nebraska athletic stood upon.

“No information whatsoever about why or anything like that other than he was going to be around for a couple days and he and his wife were driving back to Washington,” Pepin said. “He just wished everybody the best of luck and said he had really enjoyed his stay.”

Reactions from the two most prominent coaching hires of Moos’ three-and-a-half-year tenure — football coach Scott Frost and men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg — came early in the afternoon. Both issued statements released by the athletic department.

Frost, whom Moos hired from Central Florida two months after Moos arrived as A.D. in October 2017, said he is “grateful” to Moos for his work in setting up NU sports teams for future success. Frost also expressed confidence in Chancellor Ronnie Green in finding the school’s next athletic director.